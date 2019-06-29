Teacher surprised by her kindergarten students at wedding

A group of adorable kids in Wisconsin offered no objections to the union when they surprised their former kindergarten teacher on her wedding day.

"My class is like family to me, and all you want on your big day is to have your close friends and family there with you," Jennifer Geary, a teacher at Sparta Southside Elementary School teacher, told Yahoo Lifestyle.

With limited space at the venue, Geary and her groom, Jake Smith, had no idea that the youngsters would be making an appearance at their June 22 nuptials in Sparta.

According to Yahoo, the bride’s mother and coworkers secretly coordinated for some of the kindergarten grads to show up on the big day. Little did the couple know that as they said their vows, the youngsters were watching from a nearby balcony.

Soon after, eight of Geary’s former students surprised their teacher with hugs, cheers and a lemonade-and-cookie reception.

Better yet, the delighted newlywed’s reaction to the sweet was caught on camera by wedding photographer Andrea Marie Gasser.

"I still can't believe it! I was completely shocked when I saw them standing there,” the new Mrs. Smith told Yahoo. “And then I was overwhelmed with gratitude and lots of tears!"

“They all came over and wrapped me in a big group hug," she dished. “I remember hearing 'Ms. Geary, I missed you!' Then I had to break it to them that my name wasn't Ms. Geary anymore."

