Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Weddings
Published

Teacher surprised by her kindergarten students at wedding

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A group of adorable kids in Wisconsin offered no objections to the union when they surprised their former kindergarten teacher on her wedding day.

"My class is like family to me, and all you want on your big day is to have your close friends and family there with you," Jennifer Geary, a teacher at Sparta Southside Elementary School teacher, told Yahoo Lifestyle.

With limited space at the venue, Geary and her groom, Jake Smith, had no idea that the youngsters would be making an appearance at their June 22 nuptials in Sparta.

Jennifer Geary and groom Jake Smith had no idea that the youngsters would be making an appearance at their June 22 nuptials in Sparta.

Jennifer Geary and groom Jake Smith had no idea that the youngsters would be making an appearance at their June 22 nuptials in Sparta. (Andrea Marie Gasser)

GROOM HAS HIS PET DOG AS HIS BEST MAN

According to Yahoo, the bride’s mother and coworkers secretly coordinated for some of the kindergarten grads to show up on the big day. Little did the couple know that as they said their vows, the youngsters were watching from a nearby balcony.

"My class is like family to me, and all you want on your big day is to have your close friends and family there with you," Geary said.

"My class is like family to me, and all you want on your big day is to have your close friends and family there with you," Geary said. (Andrea Marie Gasser)

Soon after, eight of Geary’s former students surprised their teacher with hugs, cheers and a lemonade-and-cookie reception.

Eight of Geary’s former students surprised their teacher on her big day with hugs, cheers and a lemonade-and-cookie reception.

Eight of Geary’s former students surprised their teacher on her big day with hugs, cheers and a lemonade-and-cookie reception. (Andrea Marie Gasser)

Better yet, the delighted newlywed’s reaction to the sweet was caught on camera by wedding photographer Andrea Marie Gasser.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Better yet, the delighted newlywed’s reaction to the sweet was caught on camera by wedding photographer Andrea Marie Gasser.

Better yet, the delighted newlywed’s reaction to the sweet was caught on camera by wedding photographer Andrea Marie Gasser. (Andrea Marie Gasser)

"I still can't believe it! I was completely shocked when I saw them standing there,” the new Mrs. Smith told Yahoo. “And then I was overwhelmed with gratitude and lots of tears!"

"I still can't believe it! I was completely shocked when I saw them standing there,” the new Mrs. Smith said. “And then I was overwhelmed with gratitude and lots of tears!"

"I still can't believe it! I was completely shocked when I saw them standing there,” the new Mrs. Smith said. “And then I was overwhelmed with gratitude and lots of tears!" (Andrea Marie Gasser)

“They all came over and wrapped me in a big group hug," she dished. “I remember hearing 'Ms. Geary, I missed you!' Then I had to break it to them that my name wasn't Ms. Geary anymore."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak