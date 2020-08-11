Taco Bell reportedly testing crispy chicken wings in California just weeks after simplifying menu

Taco Bell has reportedly decided to test out a new menu item as the quick-service restaurant attempts to simplify its menu for online and drive-thru orders.

The Tex-Mex fast-food chain — known for its loosely Mexican-inspired menu — has recently started offering crispy chicken wings at a location in Fullerton, Calif., according to eagle-eyed foodies on social media.

Multiple YouTubers have already visited the Fullerton location to review the fried poultry pieces — made with "bold Mexican seasoning" and served alongside an accompanying "spicy ranch sauce."

Reactions are pretty mixed.

News of Taco Bell's new crispy chicken wings comes just weeks after it was revealed that the fast-food behemoth was planning to revise its menu.

Last month, a spokesperson for Taco Bell confirmed to Fox News that the fast-food chain is simplifying its menu in an effort to make ordering “faster, safer and easier” for workers and customers. The changes are coming as the company has shifted priorities to digital and drive-thru orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Heather Mottershaw, Taco Bell’s vice president of product development, referred to the menu reduction as a “menu evolution," according to Forbes.

Taco Bell did not immediately' respond to Fox News request for comment.

The reported addition of chicken wings indicates a shift away from the traditional breakfast and late-night items, which had a steep decline in sales because of the stay-at-home orders prompted by the pandemic.

During the second half of March and into April, when the virus first gripped the nation, Taco Bell sales in stores that had been open for at least a year had declined 30%, on average. That decline was driven by lackluster breakfast and late-night sales, Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said in an earnings call.

The box of wings comes in a set of five pieces accompanied by the company's spicy ranch sauce and reportedly retail for $4.99. It's unclear where, or when, Taco Bell intends to introduce the new item at locations throughout the country if tests prove successful.