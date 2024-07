Swimsuit season is back! If you are considering updating your lounge-by-the-pool look or want to sizzle on the beach this summer, we have swimsuit picks for you. This summer, you'll want to reach for one-piece styles, two-piece bikinis and tankinis.

Think vibrant shades, metallic materials and bold prints to be on trend. Other trends to look out for are embellishments and ultra-feminine detailing. We've picked ten swimsuits to fit every body type and every budget.

This crinkle-cut tankini set, available for less than $22 at Walmart, gets high marks for its flattering fit and vibrant tie-dye pattern. Show off your summer body in high-waisted bikini bottoms. You can also buy it at Amazon.

This Oseree Lumière O-Gem metallic bikini tankini, on sale for $177 at Mytheresa, incorporates several trending swimsuit features. This swimsuit is made with Oséree's Lumière fabric, which is threaded with very fine metallic strands to achieve a unique shimmering finish.

One-piece swimsuits are functional, but they don't have to be boring. The classic silhouette of the Bells One Piece, $118 at Andie, gets a refresh with the beautiful cutout detail on the back. You'll feel confident and look beautiful in this suit.

This cutout one-piece swimsuit, on sale for less than $30 at Old Navy, hits the right note because of its color blocking and cutout detailing. You'll look great and fashionable poolside.

Ultra-feminine details like ruffles are another trending feature for swimwear. This frilly bikini set, less than $34 at Amazon, is ultra-girly with its ruffle hem. It is available in several bold colors.

If you are looking for more coverage, try the Delilah One-Piece Swimsuit, $168 at Hermoza. Sweetness meets sophistication in this swimsuit, which features poof sleeves and an ultra-feminine print.

Bandeaus are back on trend this swim season. These tops are perfect for avoiding the tan lines that traditional bikini tops leave. The Atlantis Bustier Bandeau Bikini, available for $118 at Seafolly U.S., is structured with side boning for support.

Create the perfect beach look with this two-piece bandeau set, which costs less than $40 at Amazon. The top is lace-up, and the bottoms feature a low waist.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Boldly printed swimsuits are in this season. This Colour Pop Cup Size Swimsuit, under $88 at Boden, features a beautiful, bold print and color pop trims to make you stand out from the crowd.

This mix-and-match full-coverage bikini top, just over $25 at Victoria's Secret, features a bold leopard print. To complete the look, purchase the matching side-tie bikini bottoms, under $15, at Victoria's Secret.