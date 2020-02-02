Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE
Published

02/02/2020 is World Palindrome Day; last one was 909 years ago

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Feb. 2, 2020, is Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day.

It’s also World Palindrome Day.

JIMMY FALLON RECALLS GOING ON BEER RUN WITH KOBE BRYANT DURING ON-AIR TRIBUTE: 'WE'D LAUGH AT ALL THE GOOD THINGS'

The date is a numerical palindrome: the same when read forward and backward.

Sunday is 02/02/2020: in both the "Month/Day/Year" or "Day/Month/Year" format.

At just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.

There won't be another eight-digit palindrome day for 101 years.

The next numerical palindrome after then will be March 3, 3030.

“We are so lucky to have such a special palindrome date occurring in our lifetime because it’s so rare,” University of Portland professor Aziz Inan told USA TODAY Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The previous numerical, eight-digit palindrome date came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.