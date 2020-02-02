02/02/2020 is World Palindrome Day; last one was 909 years ago

Feb. 2, 2020, is Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day.

It’s also World Palindrome Day.

The date is a numerical palindrome: the same when read forward and backward.

Sunday is 02/02/2020: in both the "Month/Day/Year" or "Day/Month/Year" format.

At just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.

There won't be another eight-digit palindrome day for 101 years.

The next numerical palindrome after then will be March 3, 3030.

“We are so lucky to have such a special palindrome date occurring in our lifetime because it’s so rare,” University of Portland professor Aziz Inan told USA TODAY Saturday.

The previous numerical, eight-digit palindrome date came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111.