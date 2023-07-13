Summer activities that add thrill to the season: Jumping from 10K feet to swimming with sea life

Some people regard summer as a chance for relaxation and tranquility.

Activities may include lying by the beach or on a pool deck with a light read or kayaking through peaceful waters, maybe with a fishing pole on hand.

For others, the complete opposite approach is taken.

Those who like to live on the wild side may have a different sort of summer bucket list, complete with skydiving, bungee jumping and roller coaster riding.

If you like thrilling activities, or just want inspiration to sprinkle into your summer fun, here is a roundup of things that are a little more on the wild side.

Skydiving Snorkeling Whitewater rafting Paragliding Bungee jumping Visiting an amusement park Jet skiing or tubing Mountain biking Sandboarding Surfing or wakeboarding

1. Skydiving

Have you ever thought about skydiving? What better time to do it than now?

While it doesn’t quite matter where you do it, because how much are you really going to be paying attention to your surroundings when you're jumping out of an airplane, there are places that are known to be the best.

One of the most popular places to skydive is in Waialua at Skydive Hawaii. To no surprise, one of the reasons this spot is so popular is because of how beautiful the scenery is, with its incredible ocean views.

Other popular spots are Anchorage, Alaska; Snohomish, Washington; Key West, Florida; and Molalla, Oregon.

2. Snorkeling

Want to be one with the sea? Join aquatic life with a nice snorkeling session.

Sure, you can visit an aquarium and have loads of fun, but if you have ever wanted to be right in the action, add snorkeling to your summer to-do list.

If you’re looking for the best places to snorkel on a global scale, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia is often the top pick.

In the United States, you can find great snorkeling spots in Florida, Hawaii, California, Texas and on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

3. Whitewater rafting

Whitewater rafting can be a thrilling activity, but also can be dangerous when the water is too rough.

There are rapids that can provide a nice peaceful float down the water, while others are more intense.

States where this activity is popular include Montana, Colorado, Tennessee, Wyoming, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, California, Massachusetts and Oregon.

When looking for where to do this, you can often find how rough and challenging the rapids are ahead of time, so you know what you are getting into before hitting the water.

Don’t forget your helmet and life jacket!

4. Paragliding

If you don’t want to jump out of an airplane yet want another and somewhat similar wild thing to do, paragliding may be more up your alley.

While the activity is still thrilling, you may be able to enjoy the surrounding views a little more through this way of travel.

5. Bungee jumping

The concept of bungee jumping is pretty simple: You jump from a high location while attached to an elastic cord.

The surface you jump from is going to vary depending on where you go. It could be a natural surface like a cliff — or a manmade bridge.

Popular places to bungee jump are the Kawarau Bridge in New Zealand, Navajo Bridge in Arizona, Bloukrans Bridge in South Africa, Victoria Falls Bridge in Zambia/Zimbabwe and Macau Tower in China.

6. Visiting an amusement park

While visiting an amusement park may not be exactly considered "thrill seeking," there are rides at these amusement parks that fit the bill.

So, if you’re looking to get a thrill on a wild roller coaster ride, here are just a few of the many places to check out.

Let’s start with heights. If you want to experience the highest roller coaster in the world, you’ll have to head to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, to ride Kingda Ka, where you will be launched 456 feet in the air.

While you’re there, you can also ride Green Lantern, Nitro, Superman, The Joker and more.

If speed is more to your liking, then you will have to head to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to take a ride on Formula Rossa. This coaster reaches an impressive speed of 149 mph. This ride was created in 2010 and can be found at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Other thrilling rides worth checking out are X2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California; Boulder Dash at Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut; Millennium Force at Cedar Point in Ohio; and Skyrush at HersheyPark in Pennsylvania.

7. Jet skiing or tubing

Make a relaxing day on the boat more adventurous with jet skiing or tubing.

These two activities bring a lot of fun to a day on the water.

Make sure you hold on tight.

8. Mountain biking

If you plan on heading to Utah, Vermont, Colorado or Arizona, consider going mountain biking.

The activity is popular in those areas and many others in the United States.

Just make sure to bring plenty of water for this thrilling summer activity.

9. Sandboarding

Instead of riding the slopes in the snow, ride the sand on the dunes.

Siwa, Egypt, is a popular place to do this, as well as Mosca, Colorado; Huacachina, Peru; Cerro Negro, Nicaragua; and Tottori, Japan.

10. Surfing or wakeboarding

Why not give surfing or wakeboarding a try?

If you are near the ocean, surfing is a good bet, but if you are a frequent lake visitor, wakeboarding is a good choice since a wakeboard is pulled by a boat.

Both of these activities are pretty challenging — and definitely thrilling.