Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Student learns she's valedictorian while working at Culver's drive-thru

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Student learns she’s valedictorian while working at Culver's drive-thruVideo

Student learns she’s valedictorian while working at Culver's drive-thru

Kaitlyn Watson, a senior at Grand Traverse Academy in Traverse City, Michigan, learned she was the valedictorian for her 2020 graduating class in a Culver’s drive-thru while she was at work.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Just because schools are closed doesn’t mean academic achievements go unnoticed.

Kaitlyn Watson, a senior at Grand Traverse Academy in Traverse City, Mich., learned she was the valedictorian for her 2020 graduating class in a Culver’s drive-thru while she was at work.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Watson was working at her post at Culver's, which is still open amid the coronavirus outbreak, when secondary principal Michelle Floering drove up to the window and delivered the incredible news. The principal recorded the whole exchange on video.

Just because schools are closed doesn’t mean academic achievements go unnoticed.

Just because schools are closed doesn’t mean academic achievements go unnoticed. (Michelle Floering)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I am? Oh my gosh. Thank you so much,” Watson said, overjoyed by the announcement.

Floering made mention of the fact that the pair had to stay six feet away from each other, so she couldn’t give her a hug, but congratulated the teen from afar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the limitations, Watson was clearly excited by the news.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.