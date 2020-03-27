Student learns she’s valedictorian while working at Culver's drive-thru

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Just because schools are closed doesn’t mean academic achievements go unnoticed.

Kaitlyn Watson, a senior at Grand Traverse Academy in Traverse City, Mich., learned she was the valedictorian for her 2020 graduating class in a Culver’s drive-thru while she was at work.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Watson was working at her post at Culver's, which is still open amid the coronavirus outbreak, when secondary principal Michelle Floering drove up to the window and delivered the incredible news. The principal recorded the whole exchange on video.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“I am? Oh my gosh. Thank you so much,” Watson said, overjoyed by the announcement.

Floering made mention of the fact that the pair had to stay six feet away from each other, so she couldn’t give her a hug, but congratulated the teen from afar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the limitations, Watson was clearly excited by the news.