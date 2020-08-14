Stray dog ‘hired’ by car dealership in Brazil becomes Instagram star

This pup has his work cut out for him.

A stray dog in Brazil was “hired” by a Hyundai dealership as a “car consultant,” and has picked up quite a following on social media.

Tucson was first found by Prime Hyundai’s manager Emerson Mariano about two months ago, according to Auto Blog, citing Brazilian newspaper A Gazeta.

DOGS WORK TOGETHER TO STEAL LEFTOVERS FROM COUNTER IN HILARIOUS VIDEO

At first, Mariano just gave the pup food and water, but Tucson kept coming back, so Mariano officially adopted him and named him after Hyundai’s Tucson crossover, Auto Blog reported.

According to the website, the dog is about one-year-old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tucson spends most of the day at the dealership, Auto Blog reported, where he gets to sit in on meetings, get behind the wheel and play with customers and employees.

The pup also has his own employee badge and is sometimes pictured on his Instagram page in front of a laptop wearing a headset.

One Instagram post shows employees building an adorable dog house for Tucson at the dealership.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Tucson has become quite a celebrity. His Instagram page has more than 139,000 followers as of Friday evening.

In an interview with Top Motors Brazil, Mariano reportedly said adopting Tucson was a way to live out the dealership’s pet-friendly policy.

“The company has always been pet friendly, so now we decided to embrace this idea in practice too, having our own pet precisely at a more complicated time like this with so many abandoned animals,” Mariano reportedly said, according to The Mirror.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS