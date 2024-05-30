Glam up your staycation with these 10 essentials

Vacations out of town can be costly. You need to book hotels and flights, pack all your luggage, find someone to watch the kids (or take them with you) and about a thousand other things. That’s why staycations are all the rage.

During your staycation, you can act like a tourist in your own city, take day trips or just laze around the house. If you want to jazz up your staycation without spending a fortune, we’ve got some staycation essentials that’ll make staying home seem like a true, out-of-town vacation.

You can get most of the items on our list from Amazon and get them shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial today.

Turn your bathroom into a spa with a spa kit. You can get face masks, cleansing products, face rollers and more. You can have the luxury experience right at home. Shiko Beauty and Sephora both have spa kits.

Do you want to spend your vacation catching up on some new shows? A new TV subscription opens up the television and movie world all the more. Consider a Hulu, Paramount+ or Sling TV subscription.

Relax all vacation long with a foot bath. Many allow you to do salt soaks which can work wonders on soar feet. Amazon has a collapsible foot spa in a few different fun colors. Homedics also has a foot bath with an added heat-boosting feature for the ultimate foot soak.

Instead of paying for an expensive massage, get yourself a back and neck massager. You just drape it over your shoulders or back and enjoy. Both Amazon and iReliev have state-of-the-art neck massagers that are affordable.

Nothing says luxury like a giant TV. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your TV, your staycation is the perfect time to do so. It’ll play all your favorite shows and movies on high-def. Buy a 60-inch TV from Amazon or Walmart for under $500.

At the end of the night, hang out in the bathtub with a nice bath bomb. Not only do they turn your bath beautiful colors, but the scents and oils in them are great for your skin. Nectar Life has a delicious-looking waffle bath bomb set. Sephora also has natural, eucalyptus bath bombs.

You may not be at a hotel, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself like you are. Choose the right bathrobe to spend your days in. Find lightweight bathrobes in numerous colors from Amazon, or get one that’s 100% cotton from Peacock Alley.

Help your home smell like a spa with the help of a few well-placed candles. Your home can smell like the Ritz Carlton when you shop for candles at their retail shop. You can also get a pack of six different aromatherapy candles from Amazon.

Even in your nighttime routine, you can add some class to that as well. Putting silk sheets on your bed helps you stay cool and comfortable all night long. Grab a pair from Amazon for just about $30 or really splurge on premium silk sheets from Cuddletown.

Is getting some sun all day with a cold drink next to you, you’re ideal staycation? You should add an outdoor lounge chair to your yard if it is. Amazon has a luxurious lounger with a removable pad for under $80. Birch lane has a wooden recliner that’s sleek looking and comfortable.