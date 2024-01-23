Expand / Collapse search
10 winter essentials from Amazon under $50 that’ll keep you warm no matter how cold it gets

Prepare for the cold with low-cost, high-end winter gear from Amazon

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Stay warm with puffer jackets, wool socks and comfy beanies.  (iStock)

Staying warm in cold weather shouldn’t come at a price. If you’re looking for luxury-feeling winter jackets, socks, beanies and other essentials at a reasonable price, Amazon has everything you need and more. Our list offers stylish outdoor accessories that’ll ensure you keep warm even when temperatures drop well below freezing.

To make sure you get your winter necessities as quickly as possible, sign up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Lightweight Puffer Jacket $29 - $38

This lightweight jacket protects against the cold winter wind. (Amazon)

Patagonia puffer jackets are hugely popular since they’re lightweight and can keep your warm weather you’re hiking outside or just walking from your car into the office. They’re also very expensive. Check out this off-brand puffer jacket, which can provide all the same benefits at half the price.

Carhartt Beanie $19.99

Keep your ears warm with one of the many Carhartt hat options.  (Amazon)

Carhartt is known for its well-made clothes, and this hat is no different. With dozens of colors, you can pick the one that matches your style best. Before you know it, your Carhartt hat will be your go-to every time you leave the house. Buy it here for $19.99.

HotHand Hand Warmers $27.83

A giant pack of hand warmers is perfect to get you through the winter.  (Amazon )

Hand warmers you can stash in your pocket or put in your gloves help add a little extra warmth to your outfit. This 40-pair box of disposable hand warmers should easily last through the winter, even for those who spend everyday outside.

Fleece-Lined Leggings $19.99

Fleece-lined leggings provide warmth and comfort in the dead of winter.  (Amazon )

Fleece-lined leggings are perfect as a base layer or on their own. With multiple colors and a high-waist fit, these fleece leggings provide the ultimate level of comfort, warmth and style all wrapped into one.

Super Soft Winter Scarf $17.98 was $30

Pick from a variety of colors and patterns and pair your scarf with any outfit.  (Amazon)

Scarves are low-cost ways to keep your neck and face warm when you’re outside for long period of times. These super soft winter scarves come in a variety of colors and patterns, so there’s something for everyone.

Unisex Indoor/Outdoor Slippers $29.99 was $41.99

Go between indoor and outdoor activities with these slipper boots.  (Amazon )

Tired of switching between slippers and boots to take the dog out? These indoor/outdoor slippers offer all the traction you need while still providing a comfortable lined slipper you can wear inside. These slippers are unisex and come in numerous colors you can choose from.

Heated Throw Blanket $39.99

Turn up the heat and stay toasty with an electric blanket.  (Amazon )

Heated blankets are incredible in the dead of winter when you’re tired of turning your thermostat up. Choose from multiple colors and styles and stay warm all winter long.

Women’s Wool Socks $16.99

Stay stylish and keep your feet warm with these winter socks.  (Amazon)

To pair with your fleece-lined leggings (or any other outfit), these wool socks come in a variety of styles and promise to keep your feet warm as you trudge through the snow. Plus, you get five packs of socks so you can mix and match you socks with various looks.

Slip-On, Lined Winter Boots $40.99 was $49.99

Slip on these lined boots and tackle all of your winter needs.  (Amazon )

Do you actually like being outside during the winter? If so, these slip-on, lined boots can help you keep your feet warm during all your favorite outdoor activities. Both men and women can find a size and color that matches their needs making these the perfect boots for the whole family.

Headphone Earmuffs $16.99 was $24.99

Keep your ears warm while listening to your favorite music with the help of these bluetooth earmuffs.  (Amazon )

Earmuffs protect your ears from the bitter wind, making them one of the best winter accessories you can have. Even better, these earmuffs have built-in Bluetooth headphones so you can listen to podcasts, music or whatever else suits your fancy. 