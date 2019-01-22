State lawmaker wants a school dress code for parents: ‘You’d be surprised at some of the stuff we see’

A Tennessee representative is creating a new bill for schools statewide aimed at policing how parents and visitors dress on campus.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson is drafting the unique dress code legislation out of concern expressed by educators – and parents themselves – over how family members and visitors to schools in the state are dressing.

“I’ve heard some concerns from principals,” he told WREG, a CBS affiliate in Memphis. “They say you’d be surprised at some of the stuff that we see.”

The adult dress code would be implemented to each school’s existing code of conduct for visitors.

Parkinson said the goal is to send a positive message to kids and prevent bullying, as well as “protect the integrity of the institution.”

“I visualize clothes that are not sexually suggestive,” he said. “Not wearing things that might encourage or suggest gang activity.”

The bill would require the code of conduct to be posted on every school entrance.

The new legislation received mixed responses on social media.

“About time,” one agreeing with the dress code wrote.

“A much needed policy!” another person, praising the rule, commented.

“It’s about disrespecting parents in front of their children,” one person replied in a long rant against the bill.

“With all the duties on the school, now they're policing parents' dress code? I think we have enough laws to lock us up,” another against the bill’s reach wrote.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the next few weeks.