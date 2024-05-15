Start eating better this year with these 6 meal delivery services

Adjusting your diet and making healthier choices isn’t always as easy as it should be. Thanks to fast food and frozen food, it’s just easier to make the less-healthy choice. However, meal delivery services can help you choose healthier options by offering fast, fresh and convenient meals.

These services come in the form of preportioned ingredients or complete meals sent directly to your door every week. Often, the ingredients are from organic sources and are well-packed, helping them retain their freshness.

If you’ve been meaning to find healthier food options, a meal delivery service makes preparing meals simple and easy, encouraging you to cook at home and experience new flavors.

HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal delivery services, and one of the original options. Meals start at $9.99 per meal, and you can choose from over 100 meals each week, giving you a large variety of cuisines from different cultures.

You’ll find options like a one-pan beef enchilada, beef and mushroom shepherd’s pie and garden spinach ricotta ravioli. Plus, you can easily skip weekly deliveries when you’re away or have other plans for dinner.

Blue Apron has options for just about everyone. Choose from pre-made meals you just have to heat up or from meal kits with preportioned ingredients. Meal kits start at $7.99 while pre-made meals start at $9.99.

There are plenty of meals to choose from. You have more than 80 rotating options, so there’s always something new to eat. You’ll find unique meal options like Italian salmon and pesto rice, bacon and gouda cheeseburgers and balsamic chicken with mashed potatoes.

It doesn’t matter if you want fresh ingredients or oven-ready meals, Home Chef has it all. Customers who aren’t sure what they might like can use the Customize It feature to decide exactly what they want and pair ingredients together.

Home Chef also has fast and fresh meals that can be made in less than 20 minutes and include healthy ingredients. Big families can also appreciate Home Chef since they have family-friendly options that feed a larger number of people.

When EveryPlate first began, they were branded the most affordable meal delivery option, and that still holds true today. You can choose from 26 recipes that change each week, at only $4.99 per serving. Pick from meals like Dijon butter steak, Tex-Mex turkey tacos and mushroom and thyme risotto.

The one thing to note about EveryPlate is that their meals are for a limited number of people. You can only choose between meals for two or four.

Dinnerly is also an affordable meal delivery option, with meals starting at $4.99 per person. Most Dinnerly meals can be completed in just five steps, making them a good option for chefs with limited time.

You can choose from over 100 recipes each week. On top of its meal kits, Dinnerly offers ready-to-heat meals, desserts and breakfast options.

Organic food lovers will appreciate Green Chef’s green thumb. The company does its best to source ingredients from local farms and family farms that supply fresh, healthy foods. Customers can choose from over 80 menu items that change each week.

The instructions you get with your pre-measured ingredients are easy to follow and come with helpful step-by-step instructions with pictures included.