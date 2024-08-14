Intricacies of St Augustine, the oldest city in the United States

Florida is widely known for its beautiful beaches and immersive theme parks, but did you know the Sunshine State is also home to the oldest city in the country?

St. Augustine was founded in 1565 by soldier Don Pedro Menéndez de Avilés of Spain, according to the Visit Florida website.

Before this, Juan Ponce de León first discovered Florida in 1513 while in search of a rumored fountain of youth believed to be on an island called Bimini, according to History.com.

The settlement originally occupied by those of European and African American origin is the oldest continually inhabited city in the country.

The colony got its name as it was spotted on Aug. 28 by Menéndez, the feast day of St. Augustine, according to History.com. The explorer set foot on the Florida coast "with much pomp and circumstance and 600 voyagers cheering," the City of St. Augustine says on its website.

The goal of Menéndez was to drive out the French, according to the National Parks Service.

At the time of its founding, the city had a purpose of serving as a military outpost and as a base for Catholic missionary settlements, according to the City of St. Augustine website.

During the early days of St. Augustine, there were many battles held on the land, including those with English pirates raiding the city on multiple occasions.

For example, in June 1586, a British fleet led by Sir Francis Drake raided the city and burned St. Augustine.

Due to the raids, the Castillo de San Marcos, a permanent stone fortress, began construction in 1672. The fort still stands in the city today and is a popular tourist destination for visitors.

In 1763, with the signing of the First Treaty of Paris, St. Augustine was turned over to British control, according to the Florida Department of State.

In 1783, another treaty was signed, in which colonies north of Florida gained independence and Florida returned to Spain, according to the City of St. Augustine. This led to a time period that many historians refer to as the Second Spanish Period.

During this time period, America was expanding. In 1819, the Adams-Onis Treaty was signed between the U.S. and Spain, which gave Florida to the United States. This treaty took effect in 1821. In 1845, Florida became the 27th state in the United States.

Today, St. Augustine's early beginnings are still intertwined into the city with the many museums and historical landmarks found throughout.

St. Augustine is a very popular tourist destination, with millions heading to the city annually. Visitors to the city enjoy its lavish beaches, historic monuments as well as the Spanish culture still present in the city, such as through its architecture.

While in St. Augustine, visiting Castillo de San Marcos National Monument is a must-see for many travelers, as well as seeing the historic Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine.

Also in St. Augustine, you can shop on St. George Street and visit the Colonial Quarter while you're there, where you can fully immerse yourself in the history of the city.

Other popular historical tourist stops to make while in St. Augustine includes St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum and the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park.