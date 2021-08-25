Sports reporter pens his own obituary days before dying: 'Kindness is free'

Some people just want to tell their own stories.

A former sport’s reporter spent his last days working on one of the most important stories he’d ever written: his own. Now, his family is making sure that his story lives on in his own words.

David Alfonso, a former sports reporter for the Tampa Tribune, died Aug. 6, the Tampa Bay Times reports. He had been fighting chronic lymphocytic leukemia for 25 years.

Alfonso was living in Largo, Florida, with his wife, Janice, since retiring. About a week before he died, some of his former co-workers stopped by and Alfonso told them that he planned on writing his own obituary.

As a former journalist, he felt that he could best tell his own story.

In the days leading up to his passing, he wrote about riding his trike through the hallways of his parent’s house (comparing himself to Danny from "The Shining"). He discussed how he tried his hand at a few things in college until he settled on being a newspaper writer.

According to him, he had a "front-row seat to the last golden era of boxing."

After marrying Janice in the mid-80s, he changed careers and became an algebra teacher at his alma mater. He retired in 2008 and moved to Largo with his wife, where he spent the rest of his days.

He closed out his obituary with, "Finally, buy a Sunday newspaper and enjoy it over a cheese omelette, crispy hash browns, thick bacon, fresh Florida OJ, and a large café con leche. And remember: Kindness is free. Sprinkle that stuff everywhere."

His wife said that when she read it, ""I thought, ‘That’s my David.’ He’s so frank. He has wit. It’s David."