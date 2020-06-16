Sports Illustrated Swimsuit teams with retailer to launch 'inclusive' new swimwear line

Who’s ready to go bikini shopping?

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is dipping its toes into retail with an “inclusive” line of branded swimwear, just in time to sizzle for summer.

The legendary magazine announced its inaugural partnership with Venus Fashion on Monday, hyping the collection as “new and inclusive” on Twitter.

The sexy swimsuits were designed to celebrate the publication’s rich history while appealing to an “empowered and powerful woman,” explained an executive for Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the glossy.

“Swimsuit has always been a highly anticipated edition of the Sports Illustrated franchise. In recent years, the issue has developed a message of inclusivity, showing that beauty embraces the mind, body and spirit,” Natasha Fishman, executive vice president of ABG, told Women's Wear Daily.

Venus was proud to work with SI to “champion body- and self-expression,” said Pamela Kimball, the company’s director of swim, intimates and sleepwear. The collaboration will feature 39 looks in a slew of styles and sizes, she said, from long-sleeved one-pieces to strappy string bikinis, a burkini top and swim pants, cover-ups and more.

Items will retail from about $85 to $140, and are currently available for purchase on Venus’ site.

Select looks will also grace the pages of the highly anticipated 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, slated to be published in July.

SI Swim previously produced a now-defunct branded line with a different company in 2018, when the magazine was still owned by publisher Time Inc., WWD reports.