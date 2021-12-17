Can you solve these tricky Christmas brain teasers?

This Christmas, between unwrapping presents and eating delicious food, take a breather and see if you can solve these tricky brain teasers.

U.K.-based shed manufacturer PowerSheds created the festive puzzles to keep people entertained during the holiday season, according to the website.

The company also found how long, on average, it takes to solve each puzzle.

See if you can beat the average times or even the fastest times.

1. The Gleeful Gnome

Can you find the tiny hidden garden gnome?

Average time to complete: 1 minute 36 seconds

Quickest time: 56 seconds

2. Rob-in There Somewhere!

Can you find the red-breasted robin?

Average time to complete: 1 minute 42 seconds

Quickest time: 36 seconds

3. The Candy Cane Conundrum

Can you find the green candy cane?

Average time to complete: 2 minutes 4 seconds

Best time: 1 minute 12 seconds

