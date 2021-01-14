Smart collar translates dog barks into emotions, startup company says

Now you can find out what your dog is saying when it barks -- or at least, you’ll know how it’s feeling.

South Korean startup Petpuls has created a smart collar that can identify five emotions in dogs using AI-enabled voice recognition technology.

The collar also has an accelerometer sensor that can track your dog’s activity and calculate calories burned during exercise, according to the product description.

The collar uses "a proprietary algorithm in combination with a database of more than 10K bark samples from 50 breeds of dogs in four different sizes" in order to detect what your dog is feeling with an 80% accuracy rate, the website says.

It can determine if your dog is happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad.

"This device gives a dog a voice so that humans can understand," Andrew Gil, Petpuls Lab’s director of global marketing told Reuters.

According to the news agency, Petpuls has been gathering bark samples since 2017 and developed the algorithm for the collar last year.

By October, the company started selling its collars online for $99.

According to a notification on the website, the smart collars are out of stock as of Thursday night and the company is "experiencing manufacturing delay."

"We will do our best to ship Petpuls devices in the early spring to our valued supporters, while you can still make purchases through our website," the notification said.

Petpuls also developed a mobile app that pairs to its collars so dog owners can monitor their pet’s "emotional status and physical activity," the website says.