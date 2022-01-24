Six-year-old Alabama boy hit by car while saving sister gets hero's welcome

Two children from Mobile, Alabama, are alive and well today after their lives were nearly stolen away by an oncoming car.

The heroic actions of a six-year-old boy are also being hailed by his community, including local firefighters.

Kayden Reid saved his sister, Kaycee, from being hit by a car recently — but he himself, as a result, was hit by that same car and had to be briefly hospitalized.

He's recovered now, and just a few days ago received a hero's welcome from his local fire department when he returned home from the hospital after his ordeal.

The children's mother, Kayla Giles, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning as she held both children in her arms, "By the time everybody else saw [Kaycee] in the street, Kayden was right there … He ran right into the street to save her. But in the process of getting her out of the way, he got hit by the car."

She added, "We're just thankful that we have both kids [home and safe] today."

Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse also told the program, "The family reached out to us after we had responded to the scene and after we transported him [to the hospital] … The family reached out to us after this remarkable feat" by such a young boy.

"He's definitely a hero," Millhouse added of Kayden Reid.

"He's got the heart of a hero."

Millhouse also noted that it's the job of first responders to save members of the community from danger and injury to the very best of their professional ability.

"But as a six-year-old young man, for Kayden to be able to recognize what was happening and to react the way he did … He's definitely a beacon for our future," added Millhouse.

Upon his return from the hospital, local firefighters gave little Kayden a tour of one of their firetrucks — and even gave him a front-row view in the driver's seat, Fox10 News reported.

Young Kayden also wanted to send a message to everyone following his story at home. "Thank you, everyone, for watching me," he said.

