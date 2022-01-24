Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Six-year-old Alabama boy hit by car while saving sister gets hero's welcome

Little Kayden Reid of Mobile, Alabama, just returned from the hospital after rescuing his sister from danger — and local firefighters helped welcome him home, as this interview on 'Fox & Friends' reveals

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
close
6-year-old Alabama boy hit by car while saving little sister Video

6-year-old Alabama boy hit by car while saving little sister

Kayden Reid and his mother, Kayla Giles, discuss the heroic act, joining by P.I.O for Mobile Fire-Rescue Dept. Steven Milhouse.

Two children from Mobile, Alabama, are alive and well today after their lives were nearly stolen away by an oncoming car. 

The heroic actions of a six-year-old boy are also being hailed by his community, including local firefighters.

Kayden Reid saved his sister, Kaycee, from being hit by a car recently — but he himself, as a result, was hit by that same car and had to be briefly hospitalized.

He's recovered now, and just a few days ago received a hero's welcome from his local fire department when he returned home from the hospital after his ordeal.

Little Kayden Reid, left, is just six years old but knew to react quickly to save his younger sister from being hit by a car when she ran out into the street. He just returned from the hospital and to the loving arms of his family in Mobile, Alabama. The family appeared on "Fox and Friends" to share their story.

Little Kayden Reid, left, is just six years old but knew to react quickly to save his younger sister from being hit by a car when she ran out into the street. He just returned from the hospital and to the loving arms of his family in Mobile, Alabama. The family appeared on "Fox and Friends" to share their story. ("Fox and Friends")

The children's mother, Kayla Giles, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning as she held both children in her arms, "By the time everybody else saw [Kaycee] in the street, Kayden was right there … He ran right into the street to save her. But in the process of getting her out of the way, he got hit by the car." 

She added, "We're just thankful that we have both kids [home and safe] today."

Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse also told the program, "The family reached out to us after we had responded to the scene and after we transported him [to the hospital] … The family reached out to us after this remarkable feat" by such a young boy.

Mom Kayden Giles told "Fox and Friends" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2022, "We're just thankful that we have both kids [home and safe] today."

Mom Kayden Giles told "Fox and Friends" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2022, "We're just thankful that we have both kids [home and safe] today." ("Fox and Friends")

"He's definitely a hero," Millhouse added of Kayden Reid. 

"He's got the heart of a hero."

Millhouse also noted that it's the job of first responders to save members of the community from danger and injury to the very best of their professional ability. 

"But as a six-year-old young man, for Kayden to be able to recognize what was happening and to react the way he did … He's definitely a beacon for our future," added Millhouse.

NEW JERSEY TODDLER BUYS OVER $1,700 WORTH OF GOODS ONLINE FROM WALMART

Upon his return from the hospital, local firefighters gave little Kayden a tour of one of their firetrucks — and even gave him a front-row view in the driver's seat, Fox10 News reported. 

Young Kayden also wanted to send a message to everyone following his story at home. "Thank you, everyone, for watching me," he said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE 

To learn more about this story, watch the video at the top of this article, or access it here

Maureen Mackey is managing editor, lifestyle, for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.