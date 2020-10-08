1 in 4 singles admit to having sex with roommates during COVID lockdowns, survey claims

A surprising number of desperate singles managed to get lucky during the COVID-19 lockdown — without even getting off their couch.

Match.com has released its 10th annual Singles in America survey, revealing data on how un-partnered romantics have balanced their libidos amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. A quarter of those surveyed in August said they looked no further than their own roommates for a little pandemic hanky panky.

For many, the virus has proved an unsurpassable obstacle to having sex. A large majority — 71% — of the 5,000 surveyed told Match that they didn’t have sex with anyone during the pandemic, marking what may be the largest dry spell in history.

But COVID-19 hasn’t been all bad in terms of its impact on dating. A new reliance on technology has led many to find love during video dates, with 69% of respondents telling Match they would video date again, and 50% saying they fell in love during their video date.

While two-thirds of singles report they are eager to date offline, in real time (with Gen Z men the most ready, according to Match’s findings) the pandemic appears to have made people more respectful of their own time, and more mindful about who they want to spend it with. The survey also found that users are less focused on physical attraction.

More than a third (36%) of singles said they’d be more selective about who they date now. Among those using apps to date, 58% say they’ve shifted toward being more honest and upfront with their potential partners. And 63% say they are spending more time getting to know potential partners than they did pre-pandemic.

Singles have also become more politically oriented in terms of who they’re willing to date, with 76% prioritizing shared political beliefs in their partner. This represents a 25% increase from the singles who said as much in 2017. For 59% of singles, this includes wanting to know if their date supports the Black Lives Matter movement.