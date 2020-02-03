Single man receives over 1,000 dating applications after running ad on billboard

Is this the sign you’ve been waiting for?

A single man looking for love in England claims to have received over 1,000 dating applications after advertising his eligibility on a 20-foot-wide roadside billboard in one of the U.K.’s largest cities.

Mark Rofe recently spent $552 to post an eye-catching ad in bustling Manchester in hopes of finding “the one,” news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

WHAT IS 'WHELMING,' THE LATEST ANNOYING DATING TREND?

"Single? Date Mark. This could be the sign you've been waiting for,” the neon sign reads, featuring the bachelor in a playful pose.

The 30-year-old explained that many of his friends are in long term relationships or have tied the knot, inspiring him to be bold in his quest for love. Single for over a year and tired of dating apps, Rofe said the time is right to meet that special someone.

"I’ve been single for a little while now, and many of my friends are married or in long term relationships,” he explained. "I’ve tried the dating apps, but they just weren’t working for me, so I decided to try something a little bit different to try and stand out.”

Since the 10-foot-high, 20-feet-wide advert went up last week, the bachelor said he's been contacted by 1,004 interested applicants as of Monday afternoon, according to the “Dating Mark” website he’s created to field appeals.

Receiving over 120 applications in the first 24 hours alone, Rofe revealed that many of them were from men.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I've had more than 100 people get in touch [through the first day.] Unfortunately half are men but I'm still very flattered,” Rofe said, naming his “ideal woman” as the raven-haired British television and radio presenter Maya Jama.

According to SWNS, about 462,000 drivers a week will see Rofe’s strategically located sign in the center of Manchester.

Though Rofe works in marketing, he insists that the stunt is “for real” and says he remains hopeful the sign will lead him to the woman of his dreams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the ploy isn’t immediately successful, the romantic hopes to crowdfund to purchase billboards in cities like Dublin, London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth and Bristol, according to SWNS.

"If at first you don’t succeed, buy more billboards?" Rofe joked.