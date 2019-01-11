Sheriff's deputy buys little girl birthday cupcakes after hers were destroyed in car crash

A Wisconsin sheriff's deputy helped save a little girl’s birthday after a car wreck ruined the homemade cupcakes she’d intended to share with her classmates.

Eight-year-old Joey Huey was on her way to school in New London Monday with her grandmother, Hali, when the two got into a car accident.

The two were unharmed, but the cupcakes Joey and Hali had spent the night before making from scratch to bring to Joey’s elementary school didn’t fare as well.

“My grandma helped me, but I mostly did most of the work. There were 16 of them, and I made some flowers on them and stuff, with M&Ms and some sprinkles, and some frosting,” Joey told Fox 11 News.

The responding officer, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sue Bolwerk, helped escort the two the rest of the way to school, but wanted to do more to help out.

“I thought, you know, she needs cupcakes on her birthday, so I ran down to FestivaI (Foods)…I think I grabbed about 30 of them -- I wanted to make sure they had enough, and then brought them to the classroom,” Bolwerk said.

Both Joey and Hali were touched by Bolwerk’s thoughtful gesture.

“She brought me some cupcakes, and I was really surprised,” Joey said.

“There she was with all these cupcakes, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! How wonderful!’ and that’s when I start crying...she got me!” Hali said.

“There’s lots of good people out there, and we need to recognize them,” the grandmother added.