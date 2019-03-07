Prince William admits to watching YouTube videos to style Princess Charlotte's hair

Like many hip millennial parents, Prince William apparently turns to online videos for extra tips – particularly when it comes to tackling hairstyling for his only daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The third in line to the British throne made the surprising admission earlier this week during an official engagement in Blackpool, as he visited a refurbished playground with support group Dads 4 Life, People is reporting.

According to the outlet, the Duke of Cambridge had everyone in stitches – including his wife, Kate Middleton – as he regaled stories of his attempts to style the 3-year-old princess’ hair with the help of YouTube tutorials.

“Never try to do a ponytail!” William lamented. “Nightmare.”

“I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!” the 36-year-old royal added in jest, according to People.

“Have you tried to do a plait [braid]? It’s the weaving…really hard,” Duchess Kate responded.

Ever-stylish Middleton, however, has proved herself to be a pro in the hairstyling department. Last week, the mother of three showed off her skills as she braided the hair of a young stage performer during a charity visit in Northern Ireland.

Furthermore, Princess Charlotte’s sweet hairstyle looks for both special and ordinary occasions are likely executed by her savvy mom, too; the little princess has sported flower crowns, headbands, bows and hair clips to style her shoulder-length bob, even rocking a middle part on occasion as well.

Lucky for Wills, hairstyling the short haircuts of his sons, Prince George, age 5, and Prince Louis, 10 months old, shouldn’t require much more than the flick of a brush.

