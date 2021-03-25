Woman says secret admirer sent her two hot dogs as a gift: 'I will always love you'

It turns out, romance isn’t dead.

A woman in England recently showed off a present she received from an apparent secret admirer. While most romantic hopefuls may think of giving jewelry, chocolates or flowers in order to impress somebody, this person had a fairly unique approach to winning this woman’s heart.

Elleanor Holland, a 25-year-old living in Lancashire, says her neighbor found the note outside of Holland’s house last Saturday, The Sun reports. The note reportedly contained a message that said, "I will always love you."

Holland, who is already dating a man named Adam, says the note was packed along with a present: two jumbo hot dogs.

"I'm pretty sure it's not anybody I know," Holland told the outlet. "Well, I hope not. I've asked everybody and even Adam. There might be a town bachelor going round."

"I threw them away because I didn't want to give them to the dog in case it was a crazy person trying to poison him. My neighbor was quite worried about it, but I reassured her it'd be a joke and she shouldn't worry about it."

She continued, "Adam was quite shocked, so I explained that I don't know [why I've got it], and he was laughing. We've all seen the funny side. It's just a bit of fun. I hope it's nothing more than that anyway. "

As for her secret admirer, Holland has some advice.

"There's definitely more romantic ways to go about declaring your love," she said. "If they're looking for somebody they should at least include their mobile number. They should definitely leave out the sausages. Maybe replace them with plane tickets. We could do with some of them after the year we've had."