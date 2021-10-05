Mother and son take photo in same spot as they did in 1971 on Disney's opening day

A mother and son who got their photo taken when Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park first opened in 1971 were able to share a special moment at the theme park’s 50th anniversary.

Susan Gaul Kroll took her son Bill to Magic Kingdom on its opening day – Oct. 1, 1971, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

They were photographed in front of the park’s 189-foot tall Cinderella Castle. Kroll donned a white top and yellow shorts while she held her infant son, who was dressed in a weather-appropriate coral outfit.

WALT DISNEY WORLD CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Kroll and Bill recreated their photo on Saturday, Oct. 2, one day after Walt Disney World Resort kicked off its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Kroll wore a near-identical outfit while Bill wore coral shorts and a white button-down shirt.

The pair posed in front of the newly renovated Cinderella Castle with bright smiles on their faces. Bill held a framed photo of their first trip while staying close to his mother.

SOME DISNEY WORLD EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN WITH THE PARK FOR 50 YEARS, SINCE THE VERY BEGINNING

Bill shared a photo collage of their recent visit to Facebook, and captioned the post with: "Thanks for all the memories Mom and Walt Disney."

Kroll told FOX 35 Orlando that she found the opening weekend for Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebration "exciting."

"Everybody was having fun," she told the local news station. "We were very excited. Bill was like a little kid coming up Main Street. He hasn’t been there in a long time."

NEWLY RELEASED DETAILS OF THE 'RATATOUILLE' RIDE COMING TO DISNEY

Kroll and Bill did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The mother and son duo aren’t the only ones who have made headlines for their 50th-anniversary participation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three Disney World employees were highlighted for the 50 years of service they’ve provided "The Most Magical Place on Earth."

The loyal cast members, Chuck Milam, George Kalogridis and Earline Anderson, all told the Associated Press they still enjoy working at the Orlando theme park.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate its 50th anniversary for 18 months with various events taking place throughout its four theme parks, two water parks and more than 25 hotels.