California
Published

San Diego Zoo’s Skyfari ride vandalized, stranding 100-plus riders, police say; 4 suspects arrested

Four men, between ages 20 and 24, were later arrested in connection with the case, reports said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
More than 100 riders were stuck on the San Diego Zoo’s "Skyfari Aerial Tram" gondola ride Saturday in what authorities said was a case of suspected vandalism.

Four men, between ages 20 and 24, were later arrested in connection with the case, FOX 5 of San Diego reported. They were charged with suspicion of vandalism, the report said.

The suspects allegedly were "rocking back and forth" in their gondola, knocking their gondola out of alignment with the support cable and causing the entire ride to shut down for more than an hour, a witness claimed, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

HOW DISNEY MANAGES CROWDS AT ITS THEME PARKS

None of the suspects were immediately named.

The San Diego Zoo entrance is seen June 11, 2020.

The San Diego Zoo entrance is seen June 11, 2020. (Associated Press)

Details about possible damage to the ride were not immediately known.

San Diego fire and rescue personnel were called to the scene, but about 160 riders eventually returned to the ground after zoo employees got the ride working again, the Union-Tribune reported.

Everyone was safely on the ground by 4:34 p.m., the fire-rescue department said. No injuries were reported.

The ride lifts passengers about 40 feet from the ground, the newspaper reported. 

