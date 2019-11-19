'Proud' mom lets son, 6, drive car at 80 mph: 'I regret nothing'

A Russian mother is under investigation over an online video that reportedly shows her 6-year-old son driving 80 mph on the road.

Agina Altynbayeva, 29, put her child in the front of the wheel of her Hyundai Solaris on an empty highway in the country’s Tatarstan region, reports The Daily Mail.

The footage appears to show that the young boy was driving above the 75-mph speed limit.

In Russia, the legal driving age is 18. What’s more, some reports indicated the boy had eye surgery this summer.

Altynbayeva, who captioned the video “Happy Son,” slammed online critics of the video and defended her decision to let her young son drive on the road.

“I live the way I want,” she said. “I regret nothing, I am calm about everything. I do not need your crippled comments.

“You have not tried living my life. You don't have a right to judge me,” she added. “I am proud that my children can easily drive a car.”

The mother said she allows her children to drive the car due to the absence of their father in the home. She’s also teaching them to shoot.

“I love every minute of this life spent with my boys. I so much like being a mother,” Altynbayeva said. “I like spending all my time only with my beloved sons.”

When told she was being reported to police over the ride, the mother said: ”F--- you all.”

“There is a law but it does not say that children can't go behind the wheel,” she argued. “Let's compete in who knows traffic rules best.”

The mother said that she doesn’t care what her life looks to the outside world, and urged others to not try to “teach” her how to live her life.

“I do everything right, and if you think that I am not right, it is your problem,” she said.

Police and childcare authorities launched a preliminary investigation after the video was published.

“First of all, the inhabitant will be interviewed by GIBDD (Russian traffic police) officers and definitely certain measures will be taken,” said a spokesperson for the Tatarstan Interior Ministry.

“In case these measures turn out to be insufficient, we will consider inviting the mother to a meeting with the juvenile affairs commission.”

Apparently this isn’t the first bit of controversy for the mother, as she was previously criticized for a separate video of her driving with a baby in her lap.