Food-Drink

Rosanna Scotto shares her deviled egg recipe: 'Comfort food plus family equals perfect day at home'

'My family and I love the deviled eggs because they’re easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time'

By Maureen Mackey Fox News
Published
close
Rosanna Scotto, owner of Fresco by Scotto in the heart of Manhattan and host of "Good Day New York," shared a favorite recipe with Fox News Digital just ahead of Mother's Day this year.

The delicious dish can be prepared at any time of year and for any special get-together or occasion.

"My family and I love the deviled eggs because they’re easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time," she told Fox News Digital in an emailed message.

"Mother’s Day should be a day when the mom can put up her feet and be served like a queen," she said. 

"Comfort food and family equals a perfect day at home!"

Rosanna Scotto family

Rosanna Scotto, second from left, is shown with beloved family members. "Mother’s Day should be a day when the mom can put up her feet and be served like a queen," she told Fox News Digital.  (Courtesy Fresco by Scotto)

Here is her recipe to make and enjoy any time.

Rosanna Scotto's Old-Fashioned Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

4 slices bacon, cooked crisp

¼ cup thinly sliced fresh chives

Deviled eggs

Rosanna Scotto tops her deviled eggs with crisp bacon and fresh chives (example shown here). (iStock)

Directions

1. Cut the eggs in half lengthwise. 

Remove yolks, place in a bowl and mash with a fork.

Add the mayonnaise, sour cream and mustard — and blend until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Rosanna Scotto and family

Rosanna Scotto, far right, with her daughter and mother. She said she "loves" serving her deviled eggs "because they’re easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time." (Courtesy Fresco by Scotto)

2. Place in a pastry bag and pipe into the egg white halves. 

Top with crumbled crisp bacon and fresh chives.

Enjoy!

The above recipe is from Rosanna Scotto and was shared with Fox News Digital. 

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.