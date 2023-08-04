Risky! Walking downstairs is more dangerous for young women than others for key reasons, said study

A daily activity — walking down the stairs — can also be risky for some groups of people.

Young women are more likely to engage in behaviors or wear certain types of shoes or footwear that place them at greater risk of falling downstairs compared to young men, according to a new study.

These activities include multitasking, having conversations while descending the stairs, holding something in their hands and wearing sandals, flip-flops or high heels.

The results were published in an observational study of college students on July 26, 2023, in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

"My advice to everyone of all ages: Wear appropriate shoes, use the handrail, look at the stairs, don’t use an electronic device (put your phone in your pocket) and keep your hands free (for example, use a backpack instead of a purse or a bag)," Shirley Rietdyk, senior author and professor of heath and kinesiology at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, told Fox News Digital in an email.

Short vs. long staircases

The research team videotaped two indoor staircases on a university campus in the United States over the course of a semester.

One staircase had only two steps, while the other staircase had 17 steps.

After analyzing 2,400 young adults, either on the short staircase (52% of whom were women) or the long staircase (29% of whom were women), the researchers discovered eight risky behaviors that the young people practiced:

not using a handrail not watching the stairs while descending wearing sandals, flip-flops or high heels having a conversation with another person or on a smartphone using an electronic device keeping hands in pockets holding something skipping steps

Four men lost their balance on the long staircase, while one woman did so on the short staircase, but all recovered.

The study found that women were significantly less likely to use the handrail on the long staircase, more likely to be holding something in their hands, more likely to be engaged in conversation — and more likely to wear either sandals or heels.

But women were less likely to skip steps and more likely to look at the stair tread during the transition steps, compared to their male counterparts.

"The study is limited because it is observational. It only describes the observed behavior," Reitdyk told Fox News Digital.

"It cannot determine which behaviors lead to falls," she also said.

There are three groups most likely to fall on stairs: children under the age of 3, young adults in their 20s, and older adults over the age of 85.

She noted the study was also limited to young adults on a university campus, so it cannot be generalized. However, she said, "our findings are strengthened by the similarities with observations in a mall setting."

Who is most at risk for falling?

Falling on the stairs poses the most risk of injuries compared to other activities that lead to falls, according to the news release.

There are three groups most likely to fall on stairs: children under the age of 3, young adults in their 20s, and older adults over the age of 85, the release noted.

Young adult women are 80% more likely to injure themselves compared to men, which is the highest injury rate among all ages and sexes except for women in their 80s or above, according to the study.

One out of every five falls causes a serious injury such as broken bones or a head injury, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The most common cause of traumatic brain injuries are due to falls, while more than 95% of hip fractures are caused by falling, per the CDC.

What's the best way to prevent a fall?

"Seeing younger people crossing the street in [New York City] or going down busy subway stairs and looking at their phone with headphones on is one of the scariest things," Dr. Mariam Zakhary, a sports medicine physician at Mount Sinai Health System’s Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

Zakhary was not involved in the new study.

Zakhary also said wearing appropriate footwear on stairs is important but acknowledged that the latest fashion trend may trump safety.

"We can see and hear danger coming and either get out of the way or brace ourselves," she said.

But "when we're looking at our phone going downstairs while on our headphones, we remove two of our sensory inputs and put ourselves at risk."

She emphasized that people should stay off the phone in these situations.

"Things that can get caught in the stairs or change our center of gravity — our balance — will put us more at risk of falling," she noted in an email.

This not only includes certain footwear but longer pants.

"We are at risk of getting our foot caught in the seam of our pant leg and tripping forward as well."

Why older adults should take these precautions

The same precautions to prevent falls in young people in general can be applied to the older adults, but Dr. Zakhary also said this specific population should use appropriate assistive devices for stairs, as "not all assistive devices that work on flat land work on stairs."

The doctor also said people who are getting older need to get their eyes and hearing checked regularly "to make sure they can hear danger coming their way and [that] they’re not knocked over on a busy staircase."

She added, "They should have their daytime medications reviewed to make sure that they are not taking any medications before they go out that can cause them to be dizzy or feel off-balance."

Older people also should have their feet checked regularly to make sure they have good sensation and are able to recognize where their feet are in space — which is another function of their nerves and central nervous system, she added.

People are more at risk of falling if they have hearing or vision problems, are in poor cognitive health — or have musculoskeletal pain, a neurological condition, weakness in the lower extremities or a history of previous falls.

Falls are generally preventable, she said, "as long as we identify risk factors."

She added, "This is why it is important to discuss risk factors with your health providers and loved ones and to make sure you are regularly checking them and if found, treating them appropriately."

Not all risk factors can be modified, she also said, but "we can reduce the risk tremendously while working on the modifiable risk factors."