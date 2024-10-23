Ring cameras conduct 'Great Ghost Search' video competition for $100,000 cash prize just in time for Halloween



The "Great Ghost Search" is underway just in time for Halloween and trick-or-treating door-to-door, thanks to Ring cameras.



In what the company is calling the "busiest doorbell season of the year," those who submit unedited videos of what they deem to be mysteries of the unexplained during this spooky season may be entitled to a $100,000 cash prize.



Video submissions can be "funny, frightening, fashionable," or "all of it." Ring has already received over 2,000 customer videos since announcing the competition began on September 23. To qualify, video clips must be 30 seconds or less and captured on an existing Ring device.



Some customer video submissions were shared with Fox News Digital by Ring, and we leave it up to the viewer to believe it or not.



In a video captured from a Los Angeles home, a ghostly figure appears suddenly in-frame and appears to move a drink to the floor of their patio.

The homeowner shared, "I am not aware of any haunted history in particular, but I do hear creaking going up and down the stairs at night sometimes. I figured it was paranoia making me think normal house creaks sounded like steps."



A preschool owner and Ring customer from Fort Collins, Colorado says they're a "believer" after capturing what they believe to be a ghost on their indoor camera, saying, "I’m going about my day, then boom—on the Ring camera, a ghostly figure floats out of the room and glides right into the bathroom. And yes, it looks just like Casper making himself at home! It's not a shadow or a trick of the light—this is a clear, unmistakable figure moving with purpose."

"You can’t help but wonder if this little spirit just wanted to check out the preschool fun, or maybe it was looking for a quiet spot. Either way, it's creepy and thrilling! My neighbor, who's lived here since the '70s, said this land is sacred and haunted…Between catching this ghost on video and the years of strange events—from flying books to spooky fridge finds—I’m a believer," added the Colorado preschool owner.

Another video of a "ghost" was captured in Tampa, Fla. on a Ring video doorbell while schools were out for Hurricane Helene. The customer shared, "This is the story of the silly ghost of 13-year-old Bronson. The 25th of each month he comes to our Ring doorbell and the music you hear, played by big brother Barratt on piano, follows him while he dances."

"We noticed he only appears while it’s raining outside. Today, he appeared while awaiting Hurricane Helene. He thinks he is sneaky. We clearly can see he is having a great time while he is on Hurricane Break. His hopes of winning will land him a crazy cart and a college education," added the Florida customer.

Official judges for the competition include Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman. Videos are judged based on four criteria: visibility or clarity of the "ghost," uniqueness of the entry, entertainment value, and engagement.



Submissions must be entered by November 1, 2024, at 11:59 pm or when 5,000 entries are submitted, whichever comes first.