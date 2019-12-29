Restaurant finds receipt dating back to before World War 1 during renovations

A receipt dating back to before World War One was found during restaurant renovations.

The 105-year-old builder's bill was discovered during the refurbishment of the Market Square eaterie in Folkestone, Kent.

The discolored and worn slip is a credit note dated January 31, 1914, and addressed to a builder called Mr. Jenner of Broadmead Road, crediting him for what appears to read the 'difference in baige'.

It was issued by Lewis, Hyland & Linom, a family drapers, milleners, ladies's outfitters and home furnishings store.

The business was founded in 1834 by George Alexender Lewis but changed names several times due to Mr. Lewis swapping business partners.

In 1874 the company was known as Lewis and Stapley, in 1882 as Lewis and Goble, in 1887 as Lewis, Hyland and Goble and then to Lewis, Hyland and Linom in 1891. It adopted the name of Lewis and Hyland in 1918.

PUNK BAND HOSTS CONCERT AT DENNY'S; FANS ALLEGEDLY CAUSE 'MORE THAN A GRAND' IN DAMAGES

The chain also had shops in Ramsgate, Ashford and Hastings, but was overtaken by Whites of Kent in 1972.

And the managers were clearly big on customer service, as the back of the slip reads: "We thank you for your patronage. Temporary trade is not our wish - we seek lasting success. The safest and surest way of achieving this is, we believe, by giving you absolute satisfaction. If in any transaction with us you fail to obtain this, please do not look it over but kindly bring it to our notice. This we ask as a favor. Lewis, Hylands and Linom."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ben Cuthbert, 40, who runs the restaurant with his wife Lucy, said: "This used to be a posh department store. And we uncovered a lot of the original features, like the old tiles and plaster ceilings. We found the note in the floorboard. We wondered if the Mr. Jenner could be to do with Jenner Contractors, which is based in Folkestone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple now plan to display the note in the restaurant.