BBC host fixes dress with tape, clips after near on-camera wardrobe malfunction

The show must go on!

A BBC television anchor had to think quickly when the back zipper securing her dress “burst” open moments before the show went live. The production team ultimately saved the day, as staffers rushed to fix the snafu with clips and tape just in time – and viewers were none the wiser.

On Monday, BBC Points West reporter Liz Beacon revealed she recently suffered a dramatic wardrobe malfunction minutes before going on air. Serving as a last-minute host for the evening news program, the 43-year-old journalist selected a fitted, long-sleeve black frock from Zara for the occasion – though she had never worn it before.

CELEBS EMBRACE GRAY HAIR IN 2020: 'EMBRACING YOUR SILVER LOCKS IS ALWAYS A RITE OF PASSAGE'

"It was a bit sticky when I did the zip up, but I just thought that was because the dress is quite a tight style anyway,” Beacon said, according to news agency South West News Service (SWNS.) "Never in a million years did I imagine it would burst open half an hour later!”

“We go live on air at 6:30 p.m. and at about 6:10 p.m. I felt this pop and thought, I don’t believe this, I think the zip has just gone,” she recalled. "I asked the director… to come and take a look, and when she saw it, she gasped and said 'Quick, get me some clips and some gaffer tape'.”

"There were three people helping me in the end, with fellow presenter David Garmston next to me trying to keep me calm.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The quick fix did the trick, and the news program continued without issue – though Beacon admitted she was slightly uncomfortable.

"I couldn’t relax the entire program, which is most unlike me! I kept feeling it move and was completely paranoid that it would ping open again,” she said.

In the days since, the reporter has been in touch with Zara in hopes of receiving a replacement, SWNS reports.

“Talk about being strapped in for the ride.... zip on my brand new dress exploded with 15 minutes to go until we were on air. Gaffer and clips at the ready! Not glamorous. Or fun,” Beacon joked on Twitter on Jan. 6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP