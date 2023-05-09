Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Reddit user's neighbor frequently lets his guests park in her driveway — so she did this to stop the issue

California etiquette expert says Redditor handled the situation perfectly by taking certain actions

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Reddit user sought advice after repeatedly asking her neighbor to stop allowing his guests to park their cars in her driveway. 

Reddit user "AITAthrowaway29290" posted a message on the "Am I the A––hole" (AITA) subreddit on May 7, asking others if she was in the wrong for not allowing her neighbor to park his guests’ cars there — as well as his own vehicle.

The 34-year-old female Reddit user said she's lived in the neighborhood for four years and has had a good relationship with her neighbors. 

DOG BROUGHT INTO GROCERY STORE SPARKS ANGER AS FELLOW SHOPPER LETS THE F-WORD FLY, REDDIT USER SAYS

However, her next-door neighbor, a 45-year-old male, moved in about a year ago and has experienced a lack of parking spots when hosting large gatherings. 

Her neighbor's home has a small driveway — big enough for only one car, according to the Reddit user. 

Reddit driveway dilemma

The Reddit user said her neighbor's driveway can hold only one vehicle and that street parking is limited where they live (neighborhood not shown). (iStock)

He also does not have much street parking available — and some of his guests choose to park in the Reddit user’s driveway when visiting, she noted.

Although the man's guests have never asked her for permission to do this, she has let the issue slide, not wanting to start a conflict, she said.

REDDIT USER ASKS HER ADULT DAUGHTER TO PAY HALF THE MONTHLY RENT AND UTILITIES — FAMILY DRAMA ENSUES

Lately, it's been happening a lot, the Redditor said — and sometimes, people are parking in her driveway and blocking her car just when she needs to leave her home.  

Reddit driveway debate

Guests of a neighbor next door have been parking in a woman's driveway without her permission — causing issues.  (iStock)

The Reddit user addressed the situation with her neighbor, requesting that he ask her permission before allowing guests to park in her driveway — to which he apologized and agreed, she wrote.

REDDIT USER SAYS HE CONTACTED HIS WIFE'S BOSS ABOUT HER LONG WORK HOURS, PUTTING HIM IN THE ‘DOGHOUSE’

Yet the situation has not improved, she noted in her post.

"She was absolutely correct in taking matters into her own hands and putting [up] a note, asking people to not park there."

The Redditor finally decided to place "no parking" signs in her driveway, as well as a note "politely" asking the neighbor's guests to respect her property — along with a warning about towing unwelcome vehicles, she said.

Reddit driveway dilemma

The Reddit user placed a "no parking" sign similar to this one in her yard — to keep unwanted guests from parking on her property.  (iStock)

Yet the neighbor did not like the sign, telling the Reddit user that she was being "unreasonable" and "should be more accommodating to his guests," the woman wrote. 

"I stood my ground, explaining that I had tried to address the issue politely, and that my driveway is my private property," she continued. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit user for further comment.

REDDIT COMMUNITY OPENS WOMAN'S EYES TO MISTREATMENT OF HER OWN DAUGHTER: ‘APOLOGIZE’

The Redditor posed this question online: "Am I the A––hole for not allowing my neighbor to use my driveway for his guests, despite having tried to address the issue politely?"

Most Reddit users commented that the poster is not in the wrong here.

Reddit driveway dilemma

A Reddit user sought advice on whether she was wrong for asking her neighbor to not allow his guests to park in her driveway (neighborhood not shown). (iStock)

"He isn’t entitled to your property," one user wrote. 

Another user brought up an emergency scenario, writing, "What if you had an emergency and your car was blocked?"

Yet another user wrote, "It’s not a car park."

Lifestyle and etiquette expert Elaine Swann of California said the woman on Reddit handled the situation perfectly. 

Reddit driveway dilemma

Lifestyle and etiquette expert Elaine Swann of California told Fox News Digital that she thinks the Reddit user did the right thing by posting a sign and a note to warn drivers not to park on her driveway. (Jacqueline Coronado)

"She was absolutely correct in taking matters into her own hands and putting [up] a note asking people to not park there," said Swann. 

Communicating your desire in a scenario like this is key, said Swann.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sometimes getting what you want means you have to be very firm in your request and very clear and direct," she also said. 

Reddit driveway dilemma

Etiquette expert Elaine Swann weighed in on a neighborhood dispute. A Reddit user took to the social media platform to see whether she was in the wrong for asking her neighbor to keep his guests' cars off her property.  (iStock/Jacqueline Coronado)

Although the neighborly approach would be to share the driveway, Swann said the two still need to work together and communicate about it beforehand. 

"There’s a difference between asking your neighbor to say, ‘Hey, let me know in advance' — but if the neighbor is not doing that, then continue to put that sign up," she said. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Gender roles could also be playing a part in this situation, Swann noted.

"I think he’s disregarding her ... and that can happen that sometimes men look at women as emotional or unreasonable," she said.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 