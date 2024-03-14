Reddit users defend person who locked parents and pregnant sister out of home: 'I tip my hat to you'

A Reddit user who refused to babyproof the house and instead restricted parents and a pregnant sister to the in-law suite did nothing wrong, other Reddit users declared online. A legal expert weighed in as well.

In a March 13 post on the AITA ("Am I the A--hole") subreddit, user "Independent-Box-44" (who did not specify age, location or gender) wrote that their parents live in an in-law suite in their house, and the parents pay rent to assist with the mortgage.

This arrangement was going fine, Independent-Box-44 wrote, until an older sister got pregnant — and was abandoned by the baby's father.

"My parents agreed to let her stay with them. They did not ask me but, like I said, they pay rent and can do as they wish with their living area," wrote Independent-Box-44.

While the person's parents technically rent the in-law suite in the basement, "they have full run of my house except for my bedroom and my office," the user wrote — noting that the father "likes to putter in the garage" and the mother enjoys baking in the main kitchen.

Much to Independent-Box-44's surprise, the parents "want me to babyproof my levels of the house."

The writer added, "I asked why I would need to do this as [they] would 100% not be in my area. My mom said that it would not be fair to keep [people] cooped up in the basement all day."

Independent-Box-44 countered that "there was a huge yard and sunroom" to spend time in if they chose.

But it was then that Independent-Box-44 found out that the sister had another plan: She wanted to babysit other children as a side business.

"I said I did not have insurance for her to run a business out of my house," wrote the person on Reddit. "She said it was all under the table and that she needed money."

This was the last straw: Independent-Box-44 then told the parents and sister that "I said that I would be taking the keys to my area back from my parents and I was also going to change the locks."

The person continued, "I said that I agreed to let my parents live with me to help them out. They agreed to let her move in because she is an irresponsible wench that can't understand birth control. I never agreed to let her use my house as a day home."

This decision reportedly split the parents.

"My mom is mad that I am going to lock them out of my area, but my dad understands. The thing is I would let him keep a key, but my mom would get it from him and she would give it to my sister," said Independent-Box-44.

The Reddit user did, however, keep the garage lock the same — meaning the father could still access it.

"My mom and my sister are upset and giving me the silent treatment. My mom got my dad to ask me if they paid for the insurance if my sister could watch her friend's kid," said Independent-Box-44.

"I agreed, but I did say that they should get my sister to pay it."

In follow-up posts to the original story, Independent-Box-44 revealed that locks have been changed.

"In a normal landlord-tenant relationship, landlords are allowed to set specific guidelines for visitors, occupants, etc."

Derek Jacques, a Detroit-based family law attorney, told Fox News Digital that since Independent-Box-44 is the owner of the house, this person "ultimately sets the rules and living situation."

Added Jacques, "In a normal landlord-tenant relationship, landlords are allowed to set specific guidelines for visitors, occupants, etc."

Even though Independent-Box-44 gave the parents keys to the main home — Independent-Box-44 is still free to take those back, he said.

Independent-Box-44 "is entitled to not allow anyone into [the] home for any reason," said Jacques.

Reddit users largely agreed with this assessment.

On the AITA subreddit, people can reply to posts and indicate the poster is "NTA" ("Not the A--hole"), "YTA" ("You're the A--hole"), "NAH" ("No A--holes Here") or "ESH" ("Everyone Sucks Here").

Users can "upvote" responses they think are helpful and "downvote" ones that are not.

Nearly 1,000 people have responded to the post to date, with most saying the writer was "NTA," but that there could be more problems coming.

"You may have to reconsider this whole arrangement … Over time this will become a mess for you. Your [mom], sister and kids will take over your space and it will be very hard to rectify after they are here," said Redditor "Locurilla" in the top-upvoted comment.

The same user continued, "Ask your parents to move out, although I feel sorry for your dad."

Another user pointed out that by preventing children from going into the house — it was technically babyproofed.

"Technically speaking, by blocking off your areas, you are technically making your areas babyproofed. I tip my hat to you, good sir," said Reddit user "Live-Championship699" in another top comment.

Many users told Independent-Box-44 to find a lawyer, noting that it would be extremely difficult to evict the sister once she had a newborn, if it were to come to that.

