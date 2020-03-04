Couple occupies 'super clingy' cat with simple hack, amazes Reddit community

A London couple has let the cat out of the bag, at least regarding how they amuse their “super clingy” cat while focusing on their work-from-home jobs.

Rebecca May recently explained that while she and her husband Alex are “all for clingy cats,” action had to be taken when their cuddly cat Ziggy became fixated with constantly lying on their laps when they were on the clock, the New York Post reports.

The cat owners eventually decided to create a human leg-dummy for thee lap-obsessed calico kitty to rest on, winning praise for the “genius” idea in a now-viral Reddit post sure to inspire copycat hacks.

“Our cat has become SUPER clingy now that we both work from home. We had to improvise…” Rebecca wrote in a February Reddit post that has since gone wildly viral with over 34,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

“I would just like to add that my husband put this together and put a heated mat in there. She loves it!” she added, sharing an image of Ziggy looking content while resting on a dummy-lap of sweatpants and sneakers, positioned on a couch.

Commenters were largely impressed with the couple's hack, and praised their ingenuity.

“I also WFH [work from home], have a really clingy lap cat, and a pair of nearly worn-through lounge pants I was gonna repurpose,” one user exclaimed. “This is genius.”

“The heated mat is an amazing touch! She probably likes these legs the best because there's no annoying hard bones getting in the way,” another joked.

“It fooled me too!” one commenter admitted.

“If it works it ain't silly,” another shared.

Later on, Rebecca revealed that while she and Alex are also pet parents to two sister cats, Ziggy is “by far the clingier of the two.”