Reddit user questions kids' Easter baskets loaded with cash, gifts and goodies — as a child, his was 'empty'

One of the most popular traditions of Easter Sunday includes the "arrival" of the Easter bunny — and of Easter baskets for the kids.

However, as the tradition has continued, many parents and caregivers have taken the filling of the baskets to new heights.

One Reddit user took to the social media platform because he was confused about preparing baskets loaded with goodies, not having grown up receiving a pre-filled basket on Easter Sunday.

Redditor "u/LargeAmphibian" posted to a fatherhood subreddit page named "r/daddit" asking if he had been living under a rock for not knowing about this tradition — one that his partner is insisting on for their toddler.

"When I was growing up, your Easter basket was empty, and you had to fill it by going on the egg hunt around your house to find all the chocolates that the Easter bunny hid," he wrote.

The Reddit user said his partner accused him of being an "Easter Grinch" for not wanting to fill an Easter basket.

"My gut reaction is that I hate the idea, and I want to stick to the childhood Easter experience that brought me so much joy, but I wanted to get some other opinions if I’m truly being a scrooge," he said.

One mom in North Carolina said that baskets today are "beyond."

"Maybe it’s common now … but my kid will have to earn his basket."

The mom of three, who abandoned basket-giving when her own kids were adolescents, added, "I have a friend who lines the basket with candy and then in the middle places gift cards to coffee shops and cash for her teens."

She continued, "And she still has a hard time getting them to church to celebrate Easter, even after giving them all those gifts."

Many Reddit users supported his partner — saying that today, a filled Easter basket is common.

"It’s the norm now," one user wrote.

"Ours growing up had a bathingsuit, sandals, a book and maybe a larger thing like a box of peeps or chocolate bunny," another user wrote.

Other Redditors supported his post — saying the concept of a basket loaded with gifts was silly.

"It’s like a second Christmas," one wrote.

"Maybe it’s common now … but my kid will have to earn his basket," another said.

California-based parenting expert Stef Tousignant told Fox News Digital that the holiday is supposed to be fun — and that includes Easter baskets.

"Holidays are undeniably fun, especially for our kids as they dig into fun-filled baskets and new treats like bunny-shaped cookies," she said.

Tousignant recommended that parents remember the reason for the season — noting that directing children's thoughts and actions to gratitude might be best.

"By shifting the focus of our conversations to expressing thanks, we can regain control over our celebrations and preserve the joy while cultivating a sense of gratitude," she said.

The tradition of gifting filled Easter baskets originally came from 15th century Poland — a tradition the Polish brought to America upon immigrating, according to the Catholic Witness website.

The original idea was the fill the basket with whatever believers had given up for the Lenten period — which begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter.