Reddit thread asks users who are not in love with their spouses: 'Why are you still with them?'

A Reddit thread asking users who are not in love with their significant others to share why they chose to stay with them has gone viral.

The author’s relationship question garnered over 10,000 comments, with many people sharing some rather personal revelations.

One Reddit user shared that they realized they no longer had “feelings” for their significant other, but decided to stay because they didn’t want to break up their family. Things became more complicated after their son was diagnosed with leukemia.

“I felt we had to stay together until he was well,” wrote the Reddit user, who shared that they eventually did divorce.

“I have not been this happy and relaxed in years,” the person added. “So far the kids (6 and 9 [years old]) have coped well with me moving and when they're staying at my new place.”

Another Reddit user shared that they stayed with their significant other through “suicide attempts" and "drug-induced psychosis.”

This person even “moved countries for him.”

“I imagine he felt an incredible amount of guilt, and stayed with me because of that,” the Reddit user wrote. “I think he cared for my well-being maybe. But he wasn't in love. And it's painfully obvious now that I'm out of the relationship.”

Another person revealed they stayed with their partner “out of fear that he’d do something to hurt himself.”

“He threatened to do it when I first brought up that I wasn’t happy in the relationship, and he became incredibly manipulative,” the Reddit user wrote. “I’m thankfully not in this relationship anymore.”

“My brother can’t stand his wife, hasn’t really been in love with her since about a year before their wedding,” another Reddit user shared. “He talks about divorce to me when we’re alone but he’ll never do it.

“Plus there’s a strong possibility she might kill herself if they broke up, or at least attempt it. So together they’ll stay. I just hope they don’t bring kids into it.”

Someone else said their boss often talks about divorcing, but “he has kids and no prenup, so he ‘can’t afford it.’”

For anyone stalling on filing for divorce over money concerns, one Reddit user offered up an interesting, yet very devious tactic a former colleague allegedly used.

“I used to work with a guy who pretended he couldn't find a job in whatever state he was from and got one here in Texas because divorce laws here were more favorable to him,” the Reddit user wrote.

“He had to live here for a year in order for it all to work, then as soon as he could he filed for divorce and quit his job here as soon as it was final," this person claimed.

“Last I heard, he was living in Eastern Europe somewhere.”