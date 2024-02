Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former Spokane NAACP President Nkechi Diallo — better known as Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who identified as Black — has been fired from a teaching gig in Arizona.

Dolezal, 46, was employed as an after-school instructor with the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, but lost her job at Sunrise Drive Elementary after local news station KVOA revealed she had posted explicit content to an OnlyFans page.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's Only Fans social media posts yesterday afternoon. Her posts are contrary to our district's ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy (attached) and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District," Julie Farbarik, the district's director of alumni & community relations, told KVOA on Wednesday.

Dolezal made national headlines in 2015 after her claims of being an African-American were debunked by her own parents, who said she had Czech, German and Swedish ancestry. She resigned as head of her local NAACP chapter in Spokane, Wash., amid the controversy and was dismissed from her position as an instructor for Africana studies at Eastern Washington University.

‘TRANSRACIAL’ RACHEL DOLEZAL WHINES THAT SHE CAN'T GET A JOB

She was also ousted from Spokane's volunteer police ombudsman commission amid allegations that she acted improperly and violated government rules, the Guardian reported.

In 2019, Dolezal reached a settlement with the state of Washington, which had accused her of welfare fraud. She was required to pay restitution and complete 120 hours of community service.

Dolezal was still claiming to be Black as recently as 2021 when she told the "Tamron Hall" show in an interview that she had been unable to secure a job. She said she's "always identified racially as human" but she's found "more of a home in Black culture and the Black community."

"I’m still the same person I was in May of 2015, I’m still doing the work, I’m still pressing forward, but it has been really tough for sure," she said at the time.

RACHEL DOLEZAL, WHITE WOMAN WHO IDENTIFIES AS BLACK, NOW JOBLESS, MAY SOON BE HOMELESS

She launched her OnlyFans page later that year, offering content including "Monday Motivation = Gym/Fitness/Squats N Other Stuff" followed by "Wednesday WorkDay = Hair-chair Conversations with my clients + HairTutorials" and "Friday Unwind: I bring the Art, you bring the wine/drinks. Watch me create & discuss my art," the New York Post reported.

But in the years since, Dolezal has posted explicit content on her OnlyFans page, which KVOA reported was shared on public websites.

NKECHI DIALLO, AKA RACHEL DOLEZAL, REACHES SETTLEMENT IN WELFARE FRAUD CASE

Sunrise Drive Elementary Principal Julie Farbarik emailed parents Wednesday confirming that Dolezal is no longer employed by the school, KVOA reported.

"Yesterday afternoon, we received information that a Sunrise Drive employee had an Only Fans account, which had content that was contrary to our district's staff social media use and ethics policies. That person is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District," the email stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are committed to maintaining a learning environment where our presence on social media is consistent with our professional obligations."

The Catalina Foothills School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Cody Derespina and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.