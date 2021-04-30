Queen Elizabeth awards sex toy company for international sales growth

A sex toy company in the U.K. has been honored by Queen Elizabeth with one of the "most prestigious" business awards in the country.

Lovehoney -- the biggest online adult retailer in the U.K. -- received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise on Thursday.

Specifically, the company -- which was founded in 2002 -- was given the international trade award and was recognized for its "outstanding continuous growth in overseas sales over the last six years," according to The London Gazette.

In fact, according to the government publication, Lovehoney’s overseas sales have grown 365% since 2015 and the percentage of sales exported has risen from 27% to 45%.

Lovehoney attributed some of its global growth to earning the license to create official "Fifty Shades of Grey" products, according to a press release.

Through that partnership, Lovehoney has several lines, including a collection celebrating the books’ 10th anniversary, the release said.

"We are thrilled to have received official recognition from the Queen," Debbie Bond, Lovehoney’s chief commercial officer said in a statement. "Her Majesty has been a wonderful supporter of Lovehoney as we have grown into being the world’s leading sexual wellness brand."

According to the company, Lovehoney has more than 2.2 million customers in markets including the U.S., France, Australia, Germany, Spain, Canada and New Zealand.

"Royal patronage will help us to create more jobs at our Bath headquarters and in our international offices and spread the sexual happiness message globally," Bond said.

"The Queen is the UK’s greatest trade ambassador and royal approval shows again how mainstream shoppers and retail outlets are embracing sexual wellness products as never before and appreciating their importance in improving overall well-being - a particularly important message as we come out of lockdown after a stressful year living with the pandemic," she added.

This isn’t the first time Lovehoney has been honored by the Queen. In 2016, the company received the Queen’s Award for International Trade. At the time, Lovehoney’s co-founders met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace when they received their award, according to the company.