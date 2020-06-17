'Psychic Artist' gains popularity on Etsy for drawing pictures of your future 'soul mate' for $30

Your soul mate might not be written in the stars by the universe — but he or she can be drawn on paper by an Etsy psychic.

Droves of romantic hopefuls have turned to the e-commerce website during quarantine in hopes of discovering their one-true love from the hands of The Psychic Artist, an anonymous seller who claims to have the psychic abilities to draw one’s “soul mate.”

“My drawings are very realistic and accurate,” a description for the soul mate drawings reads. “This service will bring a reflection of whom you are going to marry, describing and drawing the physical appearance of your Soulmate!”

And the seller has reduced the wait from a lifetime to a mere 24 hours when delivering the above-mentioned soul mate.

Fortunately for those considering shelling out the reduced price of $33.61 (as 59,933 have already done), the psychic alleges to have the skills to back up these hurried sketches of lasting love.

“I am a natural born psychic expert. My psychic expertise has been utilized by governments, celebrities, judges, lawyers and everyone in between. I got called PsychicArtist after I successfully worked with several public figures and government institutions [sic], explaining and drawing exactly what will happen next. Throughout my career I have had over 7000 clients and all my predictions came true,” the psychic goes on to claim.

"My drawing looked almost just like another reviewer’s drawing." — Etsy Reviewer

The success of the predictions is seemingly up for debate from those who have purchased the service, which comes with a portrait sketch and a lengthy description of attributes the alleged suiter will have based on just your name and birth date.

“Hauntingly accurate. He was so prompt and clear with the reading. I have been staring at the drawing ever since,” one person wrote — though they did not share whether they found their soul mate yet.

“Loved it! Excited to see if it comes true!” another wrote in the reviews.

“I bought this service from pure curiosity and now after 3 months I just met with wonderful man! He's exactly how [Psychic Artist] described him, I'm shaking all over OMG so excited! MANY THANKS TO YOU FOR SPREADING YOUR GIFT WITH OTHERS!” one reviewer wrote, along with a picture of her and her boyfriend.

“Not really accurate as to when I was meeting my soulmate,” one critic wrote, leaving a rare one-star rating.

“My drawing looked almost just like another reviewer’s drawing,” another one critical of the service wrote, suggesting the Psychic Artist is reusing sketches.

“I found the drawing itself rather generic, as it could be of a few people that I already know, as well as a few people I've swiped right on. That being said, I thoroughly enjoyed this service, and really hope the predictions come true. I will update this review if it does, especially if they prove to be accurate,” one person wrote, awarding it three stars.

The psychic’s drawings have become something of a trend in recent months, with TikTokkers fronting the cost to then detail their experience later on the video-sharing platform.

However, the TikTok users may be compromising their own success, as the psychic is firm in stating these “confidential” images “should not release to any other soul because the consequences could lead to an energy blockage of your aura and it will interfere with the connection” between you and your soul mate, according to a writer for The Verge who also utilized the Psychic Artist's service.

So, needless to say, proceed with caution — lest your soul mate will dissolve into just another generic black-and-white sketch.