Meghan Markle-loving mom spends $30,000 on plastic surgery to look like the Duchess of Sussex

A mom of three who spent $30,000 on plastic surgery to look like Meghan Markle insists her daughter now confuses the real princess for her.

Xochytl Greer, 36, from Texas, went under the knife four months ago to rid herself of excess fat on her stomach and have a nose job — in a bid to look like the Duchess of Sussex.

Since having youngest daughter, Isla, nearly two years ago, she felt self-conscious over how her clothes fit. And after admiring the beauty and regal class of the Duchess of Sussex she was determined to look like the royal figure.

Greer admitted that no matter how much makeup she put on or how she dressed, she would “never be presentable.”

Surgeons performed a rhinoplasty, liposuction on the stomach, inner and outer thighs, a butt lift, fillers under the eyes, lip filler, jawline filler and Botox. Now, the lawyer says she feels — and looks — like a princess.

Greer has even claimed her daughter Isla, 23 months, now shouts “mommy, mommy” whenever seeing pictures of Meghan.

“When I look in the mirror, I’m happy again. I still see me, but a better version of me. I’m at the point where I feel I can put myself out there in the world again.”

“I had very big self-confidence issues, but now I feel I can put on a nice dress and don’t need to wear much makeup because I feel great,” Greer said.

She said she still wears the same sized clothing but they fit her perfectly now and she doesn’t “have big, long rolls hanging out of my pants anymore.”

The duchess wannabe added: “I don’t think I look identical to Meghan Markle, but I do see our similarities a lot more now, my nose definitely resembles hers more closely. I also had fillers in my jawline to have a stronger jaw like she does, so I do feel I more strongly resemble her now.”

She also says the plastic surgery has changed the way she approaches the world.

“The way I carry myself on a daily basis has changed — I like going out again, being in public and feeling good about myself.”

Greer said she looks up to the royal because she’s “relatable.”

“I really like her, I have always thought she was a classy person, she’s very relatable and I think she’s absolutely beautiful. Knowing the things she went through, that she didn’t grow up with the perfect life and with family struggles made her even more relatable.”

Dr. Franklin Rose, of Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, performed the five-and-a-half-hour surgery on Greer in November last year.

Greer’s new look was unveiled at a High Tea event in Houston, earlier this month, during which she felt more empowered than ever.

The mom said that since her surgery, her children Brandon, 17, Kai, 12, and little Isla have also benefited as she has more energy.

“When my surgery was unveiled it felt like I was the princess for the day, it was a great experience and I really enjoyed it,” she said.

“I feel very self-assured and very confident now. I don’t have to try on five different outfits every day before figuring out what I want to wear now too.”

Rose said that going under the knife to look like the Duchess of Susses is becoming more common.

“Meghan Markle arguably is one the most famous of all the royals at the present time. She is always in the news and she is very pretty, like the actress Grace Kelly when marrying the Prince of Monaco,” he said.

“Meghan Markle is very pretty so people want her nose.

“Xochytl says her self-confidence is through the roof and she feels great about herself now — plastic surgery has this tremendous, positive effect on body image and self-esteem.

“She resembled Meghan Markle before but now looks even more like her.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.