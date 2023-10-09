Prime Big Deal Days: 18 Amazon sales to kick off holiday shopping

If you want to jump-start your holiday shopping or get your home ready for the holidays, now is your chance to bag some significant savings on electronics, home, tech, beauty products and toys with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days .

The commerce giant’s sale event kicks off October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through October 11. Amazon Prime members will have access to deep discounts across a wide selection of products for 48 hours straight. New deals on a vast selection of products drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event. However, the buzzworthy deals and fast and convenient delivery options are only available to Prime members. Customers who still need to become Prime members and want to get the most out of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days deals can join or start a 30-day free trial .

Along with deep discounts, Amazon also offers members a handful of exclusive promotions, coupons and opportunities to earn credits. Prime members can even set up personalized deal alerts in advance through the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon Shopping app.

Essential Amazon Prime Day deals that should be on your list

So many items are on sale during Prime Big Deal Days, and it might be challenging to narrow down your wishlist. Below is a first look at some viral deals that Prime members can shop early at discounted prices.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days' technology and digital sales

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $375.99, now $149.99

Upgrade your home entertainment viewing and save 60% on this 50-inch Fire TV Omni Series from Amazon. The 4K Ultra HD TV will bring your football, movies and shows to life. Plus, you can control the TV hands-free with Alexa. The TV is on sale for $149.99, down from the original price of $375.99.

Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones with Microphone and Alexa $149.99, now $98.00

If you're seeking peace and quiet in a family-filled home or just some good quality headphones, you will want to try out these noise-canceling Sony Wireless Headphones with Bluetooth Microphone and Alexa Built-in . These are Sony's lightest wireless noise-canceling headband ever and feature up to 35-hour battery life with quick charging. The headphones are on sale for $128.99, down from the list price of $98.00.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days' beauty and fashion sales

COSRX Snail 96 Essence $25, now $14.30

If you want to look your best this holiday season, you could consider trying COSRX Snail 96 Essence . This skincare product, formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, has been featured in prominent magazines and received praise from many trusted editors. It promises to repair and rejuvenate your skin from dryness and aging. Get yours now at 43% off the original list price of $25.00.

Cicy Bell Women's Casual Blazer $70.99, now $54.99

Need to overhaul your wardrobe before guests arrive? Then you may want to have Cicy Bell Women's Casual Blazer handy to dress up even the most casual look. The No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's women's blazers and suit jackets is listed at $54.99 from $70.99 and comes in various colors.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days' home and appliance sales

BISSELL Little Green Multipurpose Portable Cleaner $123.59, now $89

Make cleaning during the holidays a breeze for pet lovers, especially with the BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner . The No. 1 bestseller in carpet & upholstery cleaning machines is now selling for $89, down from the original price of $123.59. You can feel even better about spending on this essential cleaning tool because you help save pets through the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $599.99, now $412

This smart vacuum from iRobot will do the work for you. The self-charging device cleans up after itself, emptying its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of dirt. Moreover, its dual multi-surface rubber brushes make it perfect for homes with pets. It's now listed at $412, down from the original price of $599.99.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $349.99, now $199.99

Remember to blast the tunes to add some vibrancy to your entertainment. The well-rated Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in black produces clean and precise audio even at the highest levels. The speaker connects wirelessly with Bluetooth but can also plug into the RCA or 3.5mm input for an analog listening experience. The speaker is on sale at $199.99, down from the list price of $349.99.

CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick $149.99, now $79.89

Add these kitchen essentials to your to-buy list to ease things up in the kitchen. The best-selling 10-piece, white granite CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick are now 47% off. The bonus is that you just have to wipe with a paper towel or rinse with water to clean. Each CAROTE cookware passes a strict multi-inspection process. The induction kitchen cookware set is also PFOS- and PFOA-free and is on sale for $79.89.

PHILIPS 3000 Series Air Fryer Essential Compact $179.95, now $79.96

Prime members can save 56% on the PHILIPS 3000 Series Air Fryer and free up space in the oven. The fryer has 13-in-1 cooking to fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat with up to 90% less fat than traditional cooking. Customers love it because it's easy to clean and easy to use. The fryer is selling for $79.96, down from the original list price of $179.95.

Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener $35.00, now $20.99

Sometimes, the smallest gadgets can make the biggest difference in the kitchen, like this Amazon bestselling Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener . It opens your cans with a simple push of a button! Imagine an automatic, hands-free, can-opening experience this holiday. The opener takes 4 AA batteries, which are not included. Buy it now for $20.99, down from the original price of $35.00.

TEMPUR-Adapt (Supreme) 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper $419.00, now $226.21

You will only be at your best to receive family and friends if you are well-rested. Check out the highly-rated TEMPUR-Adapt mattress topper to help improve your rest. The 3-inch memory foam mattress topper instantly improves the comfort of any mattress, evenly absorbing the force of your body and its pressure points to reduce tossing and turning so you can wake up feeling refreshed. Buy the queen size for $226.21, down from the original price of $419.00.

SUTERA - Stone Bath Mat $69.99, now $47.99

Take advantage of this trending SUTERA - Stone Bath Mat deal to keep your surfaces dry and safe. This diatomaceous earth shower mat is non-slip, super absorbent, quick drying and easy to clean. The simple and elegant design of the stone bath mat makes it perfect for any area you want to keep dry, like pools, hot tubs, dish racks, pet bowls, mudrooms and more. Buy it now at $47.99, down from the original price of $69.99.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days' exercise and fitness

ASICS Women's Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes $160.00, now $53.49

If you are joining any turkey day races, you'll need to check out the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes for women, on sale now for as low as $53.49 from $160.00. The shoe features an ASICS GEL technology cushioning system that helps absorb shock during impact and toe-off phases and allows movement in multiple planes as the foot transitions through the gait cycle.

Adidas Men's Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe $90.00, now $49.22

Men can also snag a deal on running shoes with the Adidas Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe . The shoe is on sale for as low as $49.22 from the original price of $90.00. The shoe boasts a Cloudfoam midsole that provides pillow-soft comfort. If you are worried about the fit, Amazon has you covered with its Try Before You Buy , a Prime-exclusive program where you can try before you buy from eligible items across women's, men's, kids' and baby clothing, as well as shoes and accessories. You get seven days to try on the items at home and will only be charged for the items you decide to keep. Prime Try Before You Buy is available to anyone with an eligible Prime membership .

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days' luggage

Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase $299.99, now $167.98

Your holiday travel plans will instantly be updated with this Instaworthy Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase on sale now for $167.98 from the list price of $299.99. The set features built-in TSA-approved combination locks that provide a layer of security for travelers while still allowing airport security personnel to perform necessary checks. Reviewers boast about the set's luxury look, high quality and lightweight. It's available in a variety of colors too!

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable suitcase $190.99, now $181.99

This Samsonite 28-Inch Freeform Hardside Expandable Suitcase in Sage Green is the perfect solution for travelers looking to maximize packing power on longer trips. The suitcase's ultra-light, ultra-strong shell can withstand the rigors of modern travel and the four multi-directional double spinner wheels allow 360-degree upright rolling so there is no weight on your arm or shoulder. Plus the luggage comes with Samsonite’s 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Add the quality piece for $181.99, down from the list price of $190.00.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days' toys, kids & baby

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (2022) $109.99, now $54.99

Keep the kids entertained with the latest Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet model. The tablet comes with a kid-proof case and a built-in stand. Users will get up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music as well as enhanced performance — up to 30% faster quad-core processor than the Fire 7 Kids 9th Generation and double the memory space. Fire Tablets for Kids have tens of thousands of 5-star ratings. Buy it today for 50% off the original price of $54.99.

PicassoTiles 100-Piece Set 100pcs Magnet Building Tiles $59.98, now $39.99