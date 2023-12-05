5 ways winter weather can negatively affect your home including freezing pipes, roof leaks and more

Freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall can take a toll on your home.

Winter weather, unfortunately, has the potential to lead to costly repairs.

The good news is there are steps you can take to winter-proof your home before the cold weather hits hard.

Below are five common home repairs that homeowners typically get to before snowstorms.

If you haven't gotten to these just yet, here, also, are preventative measures to take to lessen the chance of a huge home repair bill this winter.

1. Keep your roof leak free

Roof damage is very common during winter and can happen for a variety of reasons.

Strong winds, a build up of ice or heavy snow sitting atop your roof and heavy branches falling during storms are all elements that can contribute to roof damage.

One of the biggest problems with roofs in the winter are leaks. Before winter weather arrives, fix any preexisting roof damage or hire a contractor to do so. Even if you think your roof is in good shape, it is not a bad idea to bring in a professional to do an overall check.

If you have any trees with loose branches anywhere around your home, cut those down so that they do not fall during a bad storm.

During winter, when there is a heavy build-up of several feet of snow forming on the roof, clear it off in order to lower your chance of a potential leak.

The safest way to do this is by using a roof rake. These rakes are long enough that you can scrape snow off your roof while you are safely on the ground.

If you do need to use a ladder, make sure you have someone holding it secure at the base. This is important all the time, but especially during winter when the ground could be extra slippery.

2. Avoid chipped windows and drafts

Do a check around your house to make sure there is no air slipping through the windows.

Drafts coming through doors and windows can cause you to spend a lot more money on heating than you need to spend.

If you find a draft coming through your window or door, seal around it to stop the cold air from getting into your home. You can seal openings using weatherstrips or draft stoppers that you can easily place straight underneath the door.

Also be aware that chips can form on windows during winter in a storm. If you see a chip, even if it is small, repair it immediately, as small chips can spread and turn into an even bigger issue.

3. Be aware of flood potential

Flooding may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of things to look out for during winter, but it can be a huge problem when snow melts.

When it does snow, shovel the driveway, ensuring that the space around your house is clear.

Moisture in your basement can also cause mold to form.

Having a dehumidifier is a good measure to take to help reduce the humidity in your home, in turn, decreasing the chance of mold developing.

4. Keep gutters clean

Snow and ice can weigh down gutters, causing them to bend and potentially fall to the ground. Before cold weather hits, make sure your gutters are cleaned out.

Removing the snow from your roof can help keep your gutters from freezing. If you do notice that your gutters are frozen, pouring hot water over the ice should do the trick.

5. Protect your pipes from freezing

On cold winter days, your pipes are at risk of freezing. This can be a huge burden on your bank account.

One trick to prevent this is to open up your cabinet doors underneath your sink and allow warm air in. You can also use heat tape to protect exposed pipes.

Also, make sure your heating system is in good condition before the temperature drops.