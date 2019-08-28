Target customer claims police 'violated' her during pat-down after dispute over coupons

A pregnant woman in Colorado claims that police officers were too rough with her stomach during a pat-down outside of a Target.

The incident was captured on film and shows the woman getting upset during a pat-down when the officer touches her stomach. During the footage, she claims multiple times that all she tried to do was use a coupon.

In the footage, when the officer touches her stomach, Jazzmin Downs starts yelling that she’s pregnant and that he needs to stop “squishing” her stomach. The police explain that she was making them nervous by reaching into her pocket, to which she responds that they’re making her nervous.

Downs had attempted to use a coupon for $1.50 while checking out last Friday, 9 News reports. When the clerk refused to accept the coupon, she asked to talk to a manager. According to her, he wouldn’t look at the coupon and eventually asked her to leave the store.

She had apparently stepped outside to call Target Corporate when the police arrived. According to 9 News, she was initially only met by one officer, although several others arrived a few minutes later.

In a statement obtained by Yahoo Lifestyle, a spokesperson for Target claims that Downs was attempting to use a photocopied coupon. “We explained the policy to our guest, and she became angry and aggressive toward our team members,” the statement continues. “As a result, the store team felt unsafe and called the Aurora Police Department. Law enforcement was not called because of the coupons.”

The Aurora Police confirmed to Fox News that they were called to the Target because of an “irate guest.” While they were on the phone with a Target employee, they said they could hear Downs yelling in the background.

The police also confirmed that officers performed a pat-down on Downs because they couldn’t see her hand or what was in her pocket.

Downs was not charged with a crime, although a Trespass Notice was filled out by the store, banning her for one year.

“All I want is an answer as to why they did what they did," Downs told News 9. "They violated me as a human. They violated me as a mother. They violated me as a pregnant woman. They violated me just in general for no reason and they had no explanation but we were in fear of you or you made me nervous.”