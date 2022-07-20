Expand / Collapse search
Portland summer camp teaches kids how to hate police, withstand tear gas: ‘Little activists’

Radio host Ari Hoffman revealed what campers are learning at one camp on 'Fox & Friends First'

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Portland summer camp aims to turn kids into anarchists Video

Portland summer camp aims to turn kids into anarchists

Former Seattle City Council candidate Ari Hoffman responds to news of a Portland summer camp teaching kids to become anarchists and San Francisco's recent substantial investment in garbage cans.

Learning how to make friendship bracelets is so last summer camp.

Portland, Oregon’s Budding Roses social justice summer camp appears to be teaching kids how to overthrow society instead.

Radio host Ari Hoffman revealed on Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First" that kids who attend this camp will not only learn how to "hate the police" — but how to become all around "little activists."

PORTLAND, THE SITE OF MASSIVE GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS, HAS BEEN RAVAGED BY VIOLENT CRIME SINCE

Hoffman indicated that the camp uses specific Black Lives Matter curriculum — the same materials used in Seattle Public Schools that replaced Martin Luther King Jr. with "Marxist activists" and "hyper-sexualized education."

Instructors at Budding Roses social justice summer camp in Portland, Oregon, are shown holding up a lesson plan.

Instructors at Budding Roses social justice summer camp in Portland, Oregon, are shown holding up a lesson plan. (Facebook/@BuddingRosesPDX)

"Your child, if they go to this Antifa camp, will be taught how to be a little activist," he said.

"They’ll be taught how to deal with tear gas, how to protest," he said.

An activity for children is captured at Budding Roses social justice summer camp in Portland, Oregon.

An activity for children is captured at Budding Roses social justice summer camp in Portland, Oregon. (Facebook/@BuddingRosesPDX)

"That’s what these parents are sending their kids to," he said.

The Budding Rose curriculum includes teaching kids how to handle being sprayed with tear gas, learning from indigenous land maps and priming on police abolition.

It also reportedly includes a White supremacy reflection series and a BLM coloring book.

Hoffman described how Antifa rioters "think they’re untouchable" after taking "control" of Portland ever since the BLM protests in the summer of 2020.

Radio host Ari Hoffman joined "Fox &amp; Friends First" on July 20, 2022.

Radio host Ari Hoffman joined "Fox &amp; Friends First" on July 20, 2022. (Fox News)

"Thanks to their efforts to help defund the police, and the politicians in Portland who followed up on that initiative — you now have crime spiking through the roof," he said.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.