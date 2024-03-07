Popular burger chain's prices spark juicy debate after $24 receipt goes viral

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
'HIGHWAY ROBBERY' – A controversial $24 receipt from a Five Guys restaurant has recently put social media users up in arms. Continue reading...
SHE SURVIVED TERROR – A survivor of the Hamas terror attack on Israel recounts the pain and grief of losing her "angel" boyfriend on Oct. 7. Continue reading...
TEAR-JERKING TRIBUTE – A mom was overcome with emotion when she got a surprise message during her college graduation from her son who is currently on duty at the Texas-Mexico border. Continue reading...
HOT HOBBY BUYS – Check out these unique gifts for fishermen, gamers, gardeners and other hobbyists – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...
WORST EX-PRESIDENTS – These are the four worst ex-presidents in America — and what they teach the country, according to a bestselling author. Continue reading...
MONEY TIP – In this quick Q&A, Jackie DeAngelis, the co-host of "The Big Money Show," shares simple advice about investing. Continue reading...
PERK UP – Small family farms make American-grown roasted coffee the world's best brew. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion