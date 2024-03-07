Expand / Collapse search
Popular burger chain's prices spark juicy debate after $24 receipt goes viral

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Five Guys storefront

A Five Guys receipt, which was posted on X, shows that a bacon cheeseburger was sold for $12.49, along with a regular soda priced at $2.89. A small portion of fries was also added on — costing $5.19. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'HIGHWAY ROBBERY' – A controversial $24 receipt from a Five Guys restaurant has recently put social media users up in arms. Continue reading...

SHE SURVIVED TERROR – A survivor of the Hamas terror attack on Israel recounts the pain and grief of losing her "angel" boyfriend on Oct. 7. Continue reading...

TEAR-JERKING TRIBUTE – A mom was overcome with emotion when she got a surprise message during her college graduation from her son who is currently on duty at the Texas-Mexico border. Continue reading...

Military mom surprised at her college graduation

Jennifer Duggin of Woodbury, Tennessee, was left stunned after looking up at the screen during her graduation only to see her son talking to her on video. (Jennifer Duggin/Tennessee Tech University)

HOT HOBBY BUYS – Check out these unique gifts for fishermen, gamers, gardeners and other hobbyists – all available on Amazon. Continue reading...

WORST EX-PRESIDENTS – These are the four worst ex-presidents in America — and what they teach the country, according to a bestselling author. Continue reading...

MONEY TIP – In this quick Q&A, Jackie DeAngelis, the co-host of "The Big Money Show," shares simple advice about investing. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino

In this week's "Short questions with Dana Perino" piece, Jackie DeAngelis of "The Big Money Show" reveals what every manager should ask in a job interview and more. (Fox News Digital)

PERK UP – Small family farms make American-grown roasted coffee the world's best brew. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

