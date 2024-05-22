How to plant and care for a cherry tree as it grows in your backyard

Growing your own fruits and vegetables can bring you a sense of pride and peace of mind in knowing exactly where your produce originates.

Fruit trees in particular add to the landscape of your home and provide extra shade in your yard, while bearing fruit for the whole family to enjoy.

If you have always wanted to grow a cherry tree, here's a guide filled with tips and tricks.

Check out these four insights and tips.

Cherry trees love sunlight. When choosing an area to plant your tree, stay away from places that are already home to bigger trees.

These bigger trees will shade your cherry tree from the sun, preventing it from getting the sunlight it needs.

Cherry trees need at least six hours of sunlight each day to flourish, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

The best time of year to plant your tree is in early spring or late fall.

Once you plant your tree, don't expect fruit to follow immediately.

It'll take a few years before your cherry tree begins to bear fruit.

Typically, cherry trees will start to bear fruit during their fourth year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, with dwarf trees bearing fruit a year earlier.

If you have a standard-sized tree, you can expect it to produce 30 to 50 quarts of cherries each year, according to the source, with a dwarf tree producing just around 10 to 15 quarts.

The tree will usually produce fruit in the late spring and early summer months.

When you plant a cherry tree in your backyard, you can choose from a potted or bare-root tree, depending on how they are sold at your local garden center.

A bare-root tree is sold without any soil. They have been dug out of the ground during their dormant season.

On the other hand, a potted tree is potted in the soil. Of course, you can also choose to plant your tree straight from the seed. The exact instructions for planting will vary based on your starting point.

Also, consider your location before deciding on the type of cherry tree you'd like to grow. Specific trees grow better in certain regions than others.

There are two main types of cherry trees with different varieties falling under each. The two main types of cherries grown in the United States are sweet and sour. Check which is more suitable in your region before planting.

The first step to planting a cherry tree is choosing a spot in your yard and digging a hole. The hole should be two to three times as wide as the roots of your tree, giving it plenty of room to grow. You can mix compost into your soil to help your tree flourish. Refill your hole with soil and add mulch.

Overall, cherry trees aren't too difficult to care for.

You will need to water the tree often, especially in its early stages.

Check your soil frequently during weeks of little to no rain and when it's dry, give it some water.

You also may need to supply your tree with extra support to ensure it grows upright. Stakes can help support your tree as it grows.

When your tree does start bearing fruit, it can be a hot spot for animals to steal a snack. To keep critters away, you may need to purchase netting to put around your tree.

