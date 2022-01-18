Pinterest says these style trends will be big in 2022: Pearls, mullets, checkboards and more

Researchers at Pinterest have identified a number of style trends from internal search query data, and now the image-focused social network has determined which burgeoning beauty and fashion movements are likely to become big deals this year.

According to the company’s "Pinterest Predicts 2022" report, trendy consumers across generations have been searching for vintage- and nature-inspired styles, alternative subcultures, comfort, patterns, textures and vibrant colors.

Here’s a look at the style trends that saw growth on Pinterest in 2021 and will potentially make a splash in 2022.

Pinterest’s Predicted 2022 Beauty Trends

In the beauty space, Pinterest’s trend prediction report identified a growing interest in bedazzled accessories, hairstyles and nail art.

Be Jeweled

Pinterest noted that Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) is driving the "Be Jeweled" trend, which is focused on accessorizing bodies with gemstones and creative embellishments.

The social network saw a rise in four jewel-related search terms: Pedicure with rhinestones (up150%), dermal piercing unique (up 145%), crystal eye makeup (up 110%) and tooth gem (up 85%). Pinterest's users also searched for ear curation — multiple piercings in one ear — three times more than they did the previous year.

Puff Love

Waves, curls and coils are still being embraced across the board. Pinterest named the trend "Puff Love" and highlighted that its integrated hair pattern search feature might have helped users find textured hairstyles.

The five search terms that dominated Pinterest’s Puff Love category were short natural hair styles (up 185%), high puff hairstyles (up 165%, Gen Z-driven), natural hair bun styles (up 160%), space buns natural hair (up 100%, Gen Z-driven) and two puffs natural hair styles (up 65%).

Rebel Cuts

If you thought mullets were a thing of the past, they’re making a comeback as the leading hairstyle in Pinterest’s "Rebel Cut" category. The social network reported that searches for the term mullet hairstyle increased 190% in the last year – largely from Gen Z users.

Other rebellious styles that have seen a modest increase on Pinterest include shaved head dye designs, bob cut wigs, octopus haircut and short hair Mohawk.

Nailscapes

Nail art fans are looking toward landscapes and natural wonders for their salon paint jobs. Pinterest noted that Millennials (born between1981 and 1996) are driving this growing "Nailscapes" trend.

Two breakout search terms for the trend were galaxy nail art (up 115%) and desert nails (up 105%) in 2021. The social network also noticed increased searches for ocean nails acrylic, aurora nails and geode nail art.

Pinterest’s Predicted 2022 Fashion Trends

In the fashion space, Pinterest’s trend prediction report identified a growing interest in bold patterns and colors, vintage accessories, loungewear and gothic-inspired looks.

Check Yourself

Checkerboard patterns are in. Pinterest noted that Millennials and Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) are largely driving this "Checker Yourself" trend, but the social network went on to reassure that "checkers are having their moment in all areas of people’s lives."

The three breakout search terms on the site were checkerboard nails (up 165%), checkerboard pattern (up 160%) and checkered suit men (up 95%). Checkerboard tile floors and checkered rugs also saw modest increases in search on Pinterest.

Dopamine Dressing

Pinterest's users are largely searchhing for vibrant fashion colors and the social network called this phenomenon "Dopamine Dressing." All genders and age groups are reportedly driving this colorful, "feel-good" trend.

The two breakout search terms for this fashion trend were electric blue outfit (up 140%) and gradient dress (up 95%). Other search categories that received increased interest were vibrant outfits, fuchsia dress outfit and rainbow dress women.

Hellenistic Revival

Some fashionistas are taking a look at Ancient Greece to get their style inspiration, and Pinterest has coined this trend as "Hellenistic Revival." Gen Z is credited as being the generation that’s "embracing this ancient trend more than anybody."

Fashion-wise, the leading Hellenistic Revival search term is ancient Greek jewelry (up 120%). However, the trend has seen more interest in the Pinterest home décor world with leading search terms like Aphrodite aesthetic wallpaper (up 180%), Ancient Greece aesthetic (up 65%), Corinthian column (up 40%) and Greek statue art (up three-fold).

Hot Horology

Watches might have a big moment in 2022. Pinterest’s style report shows that the "Hot Horology" trend is largely being driven by Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980) and Baby Boomers.

The social network’s leading breakout search term was watch collection display (up 65%). Pinterest also saw modest search growth in men’s luxury watches and trendy watches – both of which are up six-fold. Users were interested in clock-focused home décor search terms as well, including clockwork aesthetic (up 55%) and oversized clocks wall décor (up seven-fold).

Lounge-erie

Pinterest's users have been searching for comfy nightwear, which the platform has dubbed as "Lounge-erie." All age groups are reportedly looking into sleepwear that’s made from soft fabrics, according to Pinterest’s style forecast.

The leading search term in this category was lounge lingerie, which is up 96-times what it was the year before. Other search terms that saw a modest rise were silk nightgown aesthetic, transparent nightgowns, mens pyjamas and satin nighty.

Oh My Goth

According to Pinterest, "Goth will make its way into the mainstream this year across all age groups —just not in the ways you might expect."

The social network’s 2022 style report found that Pinterest users are looking for gothic-inspired styles for their wardrobes and homes. Pinterest has named the trend as "Oh My Goth."

Leading search terms for this trend include goth pajamas (up 185%), goth baby clothes (up 120%), goth business casual (up 90%), goth kitchen décor (up 85%) and goth cowboy (up 70%).

Pearlcore

Pearls might just become the "it" accessory for 2022. Pinterest’s style forecast noted that "people of all ages" will likely embrace the "iridescent accents." The style areas where pearls are being incorporated most are in home décor, jewelry boxes, nail art, clothing and special events.

Fashion-wise, breakout search terms for pearls were pearl necklace men (up seven-fold), pearl gown (up three-fold) and pearl ring simple (up two-fold).

The most popular pearl search term on Pinterest in 2021 was pearl wedding decorations (up 185%). Other pearl-themed parties received a modest search increase that went up two-fold on the app.