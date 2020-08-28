Pet owner accidentally dyes cat yellow with turmeric, goes viral on Facebook

This feline is yellow, but that doesn’t mean it’s a scaredy-cat.

A woman in Thailand claimed she accidentally dyed her white cat bright yellow while treating a fungal infection on its legs.

Thammapa Supamas wrote on Facebook that she rubbed turmeric on the infected area. Turmeric is known for its vibrant yellow color and is used in food and as a natural dye. It didn’t take long for her cat to end up yellow.

MARYLAND FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE PETS FROM APARTMENT FIRE

Photos of the yellow cat were so popular that Supamas made a Facebook page for her pet that quickly gained thousands of followers.

“Thank you for your kindness and concern,” she wrote in Thai.

The infection itself seemed to be going away after the turmeric treatment, but the yellow color was fading more slowly.

“Overall, ok,” Supamas wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to use on pets.

Dr. Kurt Venator, chief veterinary officer at Purina, told People that the effects of turmeric on pets haven’t been studied much.

“I would recommend consulting your veterinarian about safe and effective treatments for your pet before using turmeric as a medical remedy on your own,” he told People.

While her cat's distinctive color continues to slowly fade, Supamas seems to be making the most of the online fame. Earlier this week, she edited some of her photos to make the cat look like Pikachu from “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER