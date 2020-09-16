Pet dating site ‘Pinder’ helps animals find love, friendship

Pets need companions too, and now there’s a website to help them.

Pinder, a pet website styled after human dating app Tinder, allows owners to find pals for their pets, the New York Post reported.

“We’re just taking the effective format of Tinder and applying it to the pet community,” Kevin Botero, the founder of Pinder, told the Post.

The website shows only pet profiles – the profile setup page says “no humans allowed” – and currently all pets have to be in costume for the website’s Halloween costume contest.

According to the Post, the contest is a way to kick off the website’s launch. Currently, Pinder is in an open beta phase after it had a soft launch last month, the outlet reported.

The winner of the contest will be announced on the Pet Costume Center Instagram page, where adorable pet profiles are already being posted.

Botero told the Post that Pinder’s pet-profile structure was inspired by pet influencers, who often post on social media sites as if they are their pets.

“These pet communities are often communicating on behalf of their pets,” Botero said. “So we thought there really should be a more fun and direct way to connect pet parents.”

Much like Tinder, pet owners can swipe left or right on other pet profiles and when there’s a match, owners can chat with each other on other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, according to the Post.

And though the main goal is for pets to connect with other pets, Botero said pet parents may also find friends, too.

“On Pinder, you’re getting that level of pet-obsessed parent you’re looking for, which in reality is somebody just like you,” Botero told the Post.

