People are struggling to remember what day it is during self-isolation, study shows

Don’t worry, it’s not just you.

A new study revealed that many Americans are having trouble remembering what day of the week it is while working from home and self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. With very few reasons to leave the house, it seems that some people are struggling with staying motivated.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of RXBAR, South West News Service (SWNS) reported. According to the results, 59 percent of the people involved in the study were unsure of what day it was when they were answering the questions.

Of the 2,000 respondents, people were reportedly confused as to what day it is an average of five times a week. Additionally, 80 percent reported feeling that the days were starting to blur together, likely from being indoors so much.

Staying inside is apparently having other effects on people as, well. According to the survey, nearly three-quarters of the respondents said they had given up on “real clothes” during periods of self-isolation. Instead, they reported wearing items such as sweat pants and loungewear instead.

Also, 65 percent said that staying motivated was difficult. Exercise and maintaining normal routines were common methods of staying motivated, according to the survey.

About 22 percent of the respondents said that they continued to get dressed for the office even while working from home to help stay motivated and focused throughout the day. Also, 69 percent responded that they are attempting to adopt healthier snacking habits during this time.