Texas man stuns Facebook with hilarious, viral gymnastics routine

Yeehaw!

One Texas man has sprung to stardom for an impeccably impromptu gymnastics routine on a makeshift balance beam, and Facebook fans have awarded a perfect 10.

Guy Bell was recently feeding his family’s horses outside while his young daughter practiced her balance beam skills on a red fence, inspiring the Amarillo man to test his own acrobatic abilities, KXAN reports.

IS ONE WORKOUT BETTER THAN MULTIPLE, SHORTER WORKOUTS WHILE YOU'RE STUCK AT HOME?

Cheered on by his own dad and daughter, Bell began with an exaggerated salute to the imaginary judges. Hopping on the fence, he posed, tapped, jumped, spun and even cartwheeled off the beam, all while clad in a cowboy hat and boots.

Hilarious footage of the must-see routine has since been viewed over one million times online.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Despite the overnight hype, the acrobatic cowboy said he’s just glad the quick clip provided a happy distraction for so many during these trying times.

“I love to see people happy and whatever I’m doing I try to make it fun,” he told KXAN. “We never really plan any of these pictures or videos. It’s just stuff that kind of happens and we just kind of roll with it.”

As for the spirited routine, Bell emphasized that it was truly a spur of the moment surprise.

“I handed my dad my phone and say, ‘Hey Dad, watch this.’ Did my little routine and the three of us watched the video and we all got a good laugh about it, and I thought, ‘I think I’ll post it,’” he explained.

Keeping things light, Bell joked that the act would win him “the zinc medal for sure” and urged others to cherish each moment with their loved ones.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Enjoy every second you have with the ones you love because life is flying by,” he mused. “My dad is always filming. It’s a family thing. We have a lot of fun together.”